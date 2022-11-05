Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
atozsports.com
How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season
Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Paul Finebaum: 'Cadillac' Williams did something Bryan Harsin never could on Saturday
After losing 41-27 to Arkansas on Oct. 29, Auburn opted to fire head coach Bryan Harsin. The move was an anticipated one, and Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams took over as Auburn’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Williams made his head coaching debut on Saturday,...
Yardbarker
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans should hear what Kirby Smart said about UT football after Georgia’s win
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs and it resulted in a 27-13 loss for UT. Thanks to the win, the Bulldogs now have what essentially amounts to a two-game lead in the SEC East. Despite Georgia’s convincing win against the...
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Paul Finebaum has strong words for Alabama after upset loss to LSU
Paul Finebaum was especially critical of Nick Saban and his two-loss Alabama team after the LSU defeat in overtime. For the first time since 2010, Alabama has been removed from the national championship conversation before Thanksgiving. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum knows just how big of a deal this is. Alabama is...
College Football Player Suspended For Spitting On His Opponent
A college football offensive lineman is in major trouble after he spit on an opponent. South Alabama offensive lineman Dontae Lucas has been suspended for one game by head coach Kane Wommack after he became aware of the incident. “There needs to be a different level of accountability for him...
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job
Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
Yardbarker
Steelers On Verge of Change at RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to change after spending the bye week looking through film and evaluating what's working, and what's not, within their offense. The biggest takeaway from that evaluation is how they are utilizing their running backs, and for the first time, head coach Mike Tomlin admitted Jaylen Warren could be in line for a major role moving forward.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
