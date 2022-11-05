ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night

A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season

Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Football Player Suspended For Spitting On His Opponent

A college football offensive lineman is in major trouble after he spit on an opponent. South Alabama offensive lineman Dontae Lucas has been suspended for one game by head coach Kane Wommack after he became aware of the incident. “There needs to be a different level of accountability for him...
MOBILE, AL
ClutchPoints

Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal

Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers On Verge of Change at RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to change after spending the bye week looking through film and evaluating what's working, and what's not, within their offense. The biggest takeaway from that evaluation is how they are utilizing their running backs, and for the first time, head coach Mike Tomlin admitted Jaylen Warren could be in line for a major role moving forward.
Yardbarker

Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE

