Every map was played at least five times during the Legends Staff of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major—except one. One of the most classic Counter-Strike maps in history, Dust 2, was played just twice during this stage of the tournament. It was played during Spirit’s loss to Outsiders and in Natus Vincere’s victory against BIG. It’s the least played map in the second stage of the Brazilian Major, according to HLTV.

9 HOURS AGO