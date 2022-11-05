Read full article on original website
How much are 500 Apex Packs in Apex Legends?
Heirlooms are some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends. These extremely rare cosmetics can’t be purchased outright, however. Instead, they can only be purchased with Heirloom Shards, which in turn can only be obtained in Apex Packs, the game’s version of loot boxes. Heirloom Shards normally have less than a one percent chance of dropping, according to the official Apex FAQ page.
Smoliv evolves into bigger olives, according to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak has showcased a handful of new Pokémon believed to be from the games and one of these is an evolution for a previously shown species, Smoliv. We will be going...
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
Who is Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty has given FPS fans some of the best characters in gaming history. Modern Warfare has blessed us with Captain Price and Soap Mactavish, two of the coolest characters in any title. And Viktor Resnov was so impactful among fans in the World at War/Black Ops storyline that they brought him into multiple games set decades apart.
Can Guzzlord be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
With the new Greedy Gluttons event, Niantic is taking a moment to celebrate the hungriest species and the biggest mouths in all of Pokémon Go. And perhaps the biggest among them belongs to Guzzlord, an Ultra Beast from Generation VII. Originally spotted in the Alola region, this Dark and...
A Gears of War movie, adult animated series, and potentially more projects are coming to Netflix
Start up the “Dave Bautista for Marcus Fenix” campaign: Netflix is partnering up with The Coalition to develop a live-action Gears of War movie and an adult animated series. The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War release on Xbox. The series has...
A classic CS:GO map was picked just 2 times during the Legends Stage of CS:GO Rio Major
Every map was played at least five times during the Legends Staff of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major—except one. One of the most classic Counter-Strike maps in history, Dust 2, was played just twice during this stage of the tournament. It was played during Spirit’s loss to Outsiders and in Natus Vincere’s victory against BIG. It’s the least played map in the second stage of the Brazilian Major, according to HLTV.
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
Don’t skip these Candyworks items: The most valuable rewards and skins in Dota 2’s Diretide event
During Dota 2’s Diretide event, players will be able to earn Candies in various game modes and spend them in the Candyworks Store. When players first make their way to the store, they’ll be greeted with three offerings. The first three items in the Candyworks shop aren’t guaranteed...
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
The 10 best games like Escape from Tarkov, ranked
All first-person shooters have one thing in common—the usage of guns to take aim and fire. But there are some games that make the shooter genre more appreciated thanks to the unique experiences and flavors these games bring, making them stand out. One of the most popular FPS games...
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
Was Tyler1 right? How Worlds 2022 affected League streamers’ viewership on Twitch
Worlds 2022 marked the first time the iconic League of Legends tournament was held in the U.S. It had a slow start but went on to break the peak viewership record by a huge margin. In the midst of it, Tyler1 claimed it had effectively killed the North American League streaming scene on Twitch by forcing them to compete with the event or stream later.
Will there be a new Call of Duty in 2023?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hot off the shelves and the developers are already in the workshop figuring out how they can add to the franchise in 2023. The series notoriously releases new titles almost every year, and next year will be no exception; plans have already been made and the wheels are in motion for the CoD franchise to expand again via a $70 USD release.
How to show FPS in VALORANT
As a competitive first-person shooter, VALORANT relies heavily on a high number of frames to ensure the player is ready to take on whatever gunfights come their way. Higher frames and refresh rate could make the difference between hitting a one-tap headshot or getting one-tapped. Despite frames per second (FPS)...
How to find your Activision ID for your My Warzone Legacy stats video
Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are preparing for the imminent launch of the battle royale title’s sequel by reliving the glory days of the original. Activision made it possible today for players to look up some of their Warzone stats in a “My Warzone Legacy” video. To gain access to your My Warzone Legacy stats video, you just need to visit the My Warzone Legacy website and enter your Activision ID.
How to see active XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2
Weapon progression in Modern Warfare 2 is painfully slow unless you use a double XP token. And since grinding weapons and their Gunsmith attachments is the bulk of the progression system in MW2 at launch, players are seeking out their tokens and using them to help with the process of buffing their loadout weapons.
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
How to reroll and get more Arcana in Dota 2’s Candyworks
If Diretide is the cake, then Candyworks is the topping in Dota 2 since it’s where players get to exchange their Candies for cosmetic items. Considering how difficult it has been to farm candies, players are advised to use their limited resources on valuable items like Arcanas. If you don’t have an Arcana in your original three offerings, you’ll have the option to reroll and test your luck to see if you can get an Arcana or another expensive item.
Monster Hunter is headed to mobile, will be co-developed by TiMi Studio
A new title in the Monster Hunter franchise is in development for mobile devices through a partnership between Capcom and TiMi Studio Group, according to the studio’s announcement in an official blog post. The announcement states that the goal is to “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster...
