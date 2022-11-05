Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Porterville Recorder
South Carolina 80, SC State 77
SC STATE (0-1) Wilson 1-2 0-2 2, James 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 5-11 0-0 13, Hallums 6-12 6-7 20, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Gary 4-13 0-1 12, Everett 5-8 0-0 11, Simpson 1-4 0-0 2, Alston 3-4 4-6 10, R.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Bates 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-65 10-16 77.
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Maryland 88, George Mason 51
MARYLAND (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.275, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Meyers 5-6, McDaniel 2-3, Briggs 1-2, Miller 1-2, Pinzan 1-3, Alexander 1-1, Sellers 1-3, Cooke 0-1, Reynolds 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Miller 2, Briggs 1, Meyers 1, Alexander 1, Sellers 1) Turnovers: 9 (McDaniel 2, Sellers 2, Briggs 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Tight California races emerge in fight for US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial returns Tuesday showed closely matched contests in a string of competitive California U.S. House races that will play into control of Congress next year. As voting ended across the country Republicans were optimistic they would gain a solid majority in the House but Democrats...
Porterville Recorder
Californians reject measure to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three straight elections, California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have mandated major changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 failed after nearly 70% of Californians voted...
Porterville Recorder
Democrat leading in race to be California's fiscal chief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen was leading in California’s race for controller, with early returns Tuesday night diminishing GOP hopes to win statewide office for the first time since 2006. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, was leading Republican Lanhee Chen with 56% of...
Porterville Recorder
Sports betting measures heading to defeat
What appeared to be a sure thing a year ago now is virtually certain to be something that still won't happen in California and that's legalized sports betting. With 34.1 percent of the precincts reporting both Propositions 26 and 27 that would have legalized sports betting were heading to a resounding defeat. Opponents against Proposition 27 had declared the measure had failed and Prop. 26 was heading to the same fate.
Porterville Recorder
Californians approve big funding boost for arts education
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that included Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre that could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. The...
Porterville Recorder
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign funded...
Comments / 0