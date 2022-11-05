What appeared to be a sure thing a year ago now is virtually certain to be something that still won't happen in California and that's legalized sports betting. With 34.1 percent of the precincts reporting both Propositions 26 and 27 that would have legalized sports betting were heading to a resounding defeat. Opponents against Proposition 27 had declared the measure had failed and Prop. 26 was heading to the same fate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO