Sandra Waters
3d ago

They went to prison than out of prison and back in prison than out of prison and back in prison. Did no one notice the pattern? The amount of tax payers money spent on criminals repetitively checking and out of prison. Justice system needs more training.

KWTX

Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
MIDLAND, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
GROESBECK, TX
KSAT 12

Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
californiaexaminer.net

13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued

Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox44news.com

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. She is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Luna was last seen in the 11700 Block of Spring Dale Drive San Antonio at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE

