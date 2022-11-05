Read full article on original website
Sandra Waters
3d ago
They went to prison than out of prison and back in prison than out of prison and back in prison. Did no one notice the pattern? The amount of tax payers money spent on criminals repetitively checking and out of prison. Justice system needs more training.
KWTX
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
KSAT 12
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
fox7austin.com
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued
Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation
Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, state lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
fox44news.com
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. She is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Luna was last seen in the 11700 Block of Spring Dale Drive San Antonio at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
inforney.com
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
Sheriff’s office: 5 new fentanyl overdoses in Hays County, 1 fatal in last month
More people continue to overdose on the lethal drug fentanyl in Hays County. The sheriff's office said it's now seeing more college-aged students as well.
Woman with nonverbal autism missing from north Austin
Monique Barfield's family told APD she has nonverbal autism.
Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet
Love triangle gone wrong.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program
All marijuana is banned from federally funded housing — even when the substance is acquired legally under state law.
