Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom. Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WMESnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailySnoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline 'HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE' Tour “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted...

10 MINUTES AGO