Los Angeles, CA

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”

Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal Pictures

Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom. Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WMESnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailySnoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline 'HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE' Tour “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted...
KTLA

Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas

When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]

