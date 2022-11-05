Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with arson following investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and charged following a fire investigation. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the Salem, Iowa, Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. The Henry County Sheriff's Office...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
kciiradio.com
Sentencing For Mount Pleasant Man
On November 4, 44-year-old Heath Krabill of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years following a conviction in two separate criminal cases. On September 1, 2020, Krabill struck another car while driving on Highway 78 in rural Washington County. The accident left a 74-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, with serious injuries. Krabill later assaulted the EMT that arrived on the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to get a sample of Krabill’s blood, which showed opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in his system. He was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony, and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Anita Jean Harlan, 83, West Point
Anita Jean Harlan, 83, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, Saint Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Born on May 15, 1939, in Denmark, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Opal (Poe) Lodwick. On December 31, 1998, she married James R. Harlan at Burlington Presbyterian Church in Burlington, Iowa.
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
Pen City Current
Lee County voters overwhelmingly go Red again
LEE COUNTY - For the second straight general election, Lee County voters have resoundingly chosen Republican candidates and platforms. All precincts and absentee ballots had been reported before 10 p.m. and local GOP candidates Martin Graber, Tom Schulz, Becky Gaylord, and Chuck Holmes had all been elected to office. Graber...
KBUR
Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man injured in multiple car crash
A Fort Madison man was seriously injured on Thursday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 about two miles west of Wayland. Around 12:18 p.m., a woman driving a Jeep Latitude slowed to make a left turn when a man driving a Peterbilt Tudor hit a Ford F450, which in turn hit the woman's Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 6, 2022
Clare Edlund (30) Naples, FL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 30th and Broadway. PTC. 108. Christopher Bickhaus (57) 513 N. 2923rd Lane Ursa, IL for improper use of registration. NTA. 146. William Starkey (75) 16010 S. 24th Quincy, IL for expired registration at 8th and...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hannibal in jail after domestic assault incident
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Marion County Jail after a domestic assault incident on Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Officers located Julia A. Bowen, 55, in the parking lot with a male who was lying on the ground and had a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene and determined Bowen had fired several rounds from a handgun at another man, Richard D. Bowen, 24.
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
Good Samaritan in Burlington Frees a Bird Trapped Inside a Window
A worker in Burlington, Iowa had a dilemma a few days ago. A bird where they worked had somehow gotten trapped behind a window with no easy way out. The Good Samaritan took action so this problem ended up having a happy ending. Based on the video description, this happened...
KBUR
Hancock County States Attorney resigns
Stronghurst, Ill- The Hancock County States Attorney has announced her resignation. Hancock County States Attorney Rachel B. Mast said in a statement Monday that she has resigned from her position as Hancock County States Attorney, effective November 14th, 2022. Mast stated that her resignation was due to her accepting an...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
977wmoi.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
KBUR
16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder
West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man in custody after allegedly crashing car into utility pole, residence
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a car into a utility pole and a residence at 843 S. Fifth last week. Diabolique Benton, 24, of 625 Harrison was arrested by Quincy Police Department officers at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on outstanding warrants. He also was arrested for disobeying a stop sign, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and no insurance regarding the traffic crash on Monday, Oct. 31.
