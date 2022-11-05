Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV
It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place.
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts
For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message. "This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on." As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T...
Antonio Inoki Once Attempted To Hypnotize Top AEW Star
Following Antonio Inoki's passing on October 1st, 2022, at the age of 79, many wrestlers have shared their thoughts on the legend. While on his podcast, "Talk is Jericho," former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recalled a wild story from his time with Inoki in Japan. "When I first started...
WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns
It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind...
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
AEW Star Believes Johnny Gargano Is 'Playing A Dangerous Game' Right Now
Johnny Gargano is currently entangled in the ongoing storyline between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, becoming a whistle-blower to reveal exactly why the former "WWE NXT" Superstar has been stalking "The A-Lister." However, he has now received a warning from a former AEW champion after Gargano thought it'd be fun to encourage some fan engagement with his social media.
Proposed Dream WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Catches LA Knight's Attention
When LA Knight was called up to WWE's main roster from "NXT" following WrestleMania 38 this year, he was transformed into Max Dupri and accompanied by a group known as Maximum Male Models. As a result of the character change, Knight found himself as more of a manager than a wrestler. However, Knight recently got his "NXT" gimmick back.
Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.
Chris Jericho Addresses How Tony Khan Is Handling AEW All Out Fight
The backstage brawl involving CM Punk, The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks), and others following AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September is still a hot topic of conversation despite the investigation into the matter reportedly coming to a conclusion. During a recent appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Chris Jericho responded to questions about the fight and how the aftermath was handled.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight's 'Newsworthy' AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan is making a big promise ahead of AEW's Wednesday night episode of "Dynamite" on TBS. "I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT," the wrestling promoter tweeted out Wednesday morning. Khan also hyped up the company's recent increase in viewership throughout the UK...
Jeff Cobb Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Shows
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently touring in New Zealand and Australia with its TAMASHII brand, but it appears one prominent talent has had to bow out of several scheduled shows over the next few days. The company announced today that Jeff Cobb will no longer be present for the company's November 11 show in Cristchurch, New Zealand, or November 13 in Sydney, Australia, citing "personal reasons" as the cause of his absence.
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
Backstage News On Cameron Grimes' WWE Future
Cameron Grimes has been a staple on the "WWE NXT" since he made his debut for the company back in 2019, but his time on the brand could be coming to an end. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there has been talk about moving him to the main roster within WWE.
Logan Paul Started WWE Journey Trying To Find The 'Fakeness'
For detractors of professional wrestling, the word "fake" inevitably gets thrown around. But for Logan Paul, the YouTuber and social media influencer who challenged Roman Reigns on November 5 in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his recent foray into the business introduced him to a reality that few detractors have experienced first-hand.
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW
Jeff Jarrett recently added AEW to an impressive list of major promotions that he has worked for. Jarrett, who was let go from his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live events a few months ago, made his on-screen AEW debut on "Dynamite" on November 2, attacking Darby Allin with a guitar shot to the head. This week, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Jarrett has been hired as AEW's new Director of Business Development. AEW star Matt Hardy discussed his thoughts on AEW signing the former WCW World Champion and TNA co-founder.
Jade Cargill Addresses Possible Fantasy Match Against Sasha Banks
The "forbidden door" has drastically changed the professional wrestling landscape over the last two years, with All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment linking up with other companies on several occasions. AEW forged a working relationship with Impact Wrestling and continues to feature talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Meanwhile, WWE collaborated with Impact earlier this year when then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James entered the 2022 Royal Rumble, and more recently, Japan's Pro Wrestling Noah announced it will host a match between the Great Muta and current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura early next year. And while AEW and WWE have yet to collaborate with one another, that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking matches between the two companies.
Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion. "I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost....
