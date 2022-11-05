ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Elm, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Argyle High School basketball team will have a game with Little Elm High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LITTLE ELM, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ARGYLE, TX
texashsfootball.com

Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A

FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School

PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano holiday parade returns to downtown; festival to follow

The Plano holiday parade is back. On hiatus since 2020, the parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be returning to its former home of Downtown Plano where many longtime Planoites remember watching the parade as children.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy