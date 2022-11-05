Effective: 2022-11-09 14:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow will create near whiteout conditions. Hikers, hunters and snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO