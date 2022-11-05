Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Wizkid To Bring ‘More Love, Less Ego’ To Apple Music Live
Apple Music has issued the trailer for the anticipated Apple Music Live performance from Wizkid. The global star’s September show at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on the platform on Nov. 14. The Apple Music Presents trailer can be viewed here. “This city means a lot to my heart,” the Nigerian singer can be heard saying in the trailer. His song “Bad To Me” plays in the background. “Thank you so much for coming to party with me tonight.” More from VIBE.comWizkid Returns With New Single "Bad To Me"Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity...
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join Co-Producing Team Of Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’’
Broadway’s Ain’t No Mo’ producer Lee Daniels announced today that NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the comedy that begins previews tonight at the Belasco Theatre. Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment, and Union will produce under her I’ll Have Another Productions. Ain’t No Mo’ officially opens on Thursday, December 1. The production, which blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to pose the question “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” premiered...
Miles Teller Cuddling With His Dog in New TikTok Will Make You Melt
The Top Gun: Maverick star's wife, Keleigh Teller, shared the sweetest compilation video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" of him cuddling up with his adorable french bulldog, Bugzy. The first video in the compilation shows the actor laying in bed with his pup on top of him, giving him kisses...
Comments / 0