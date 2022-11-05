Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Sporting News
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
NASCAR Fans Will Love Kyle Busch’s Farewell Message Before Final Race: VIDEO
For many reasons, Sunday was an emotional day for Kyle Busch. It marked the final time in his career that he’d race the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years with the team. He also dealt with the heartbreaking news of Coy Gibbs’ sudden death prior to the NASCAR race at Phoenix.
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a...
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Suddenly Died at the Age of 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was 49 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Coy Gibbs's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement. What was Coy...
ESPN
Joey Logano's Phoenix win and NASCAR Cup Series championship perfectly encapsulated dramatic, wildly entertaining 2022 season
The finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season wound up being a nearly perfect summation of the imperfect campaign that it had just wrapped up. A most apropos period stamped at the end of a story that had been written since the first green flag was waved over NASCAR's 74th season, 274 days earlier in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Start Inscribing Joey Logano’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaque
Joey Logano has a lot of winning left in front of him, but his Hall of Fame credentials are already in place. The post Start Inscribing Joey Logano’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaque appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
