Photos: Louisville’s Día de los Muertos celebration packed with dancing, art and music

Louisville’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos event was a showcase of some of the city’s local Latino and Mexican-American artists.

Mariachi music filled Fourth Street Live!, and Louisville’s México Lindo , a dance group specializing in different styles of folklórico dance, wowed the crowd with performances from dancers of all ages. Actors Theatre of Louisville presented a preview of “ La Egoista ,” a play about family making its world debut in the new year.

Food plays a key role in Día de los Muertos celebrations for these Louisvillians

Actor Marianne Zickuhr, who performed the excerpt, said the event was an important display of local artistry and culture that exists all year round in Louisville.

“And I hope it inspires people to know that that flavor and culture are part of our city at all times,” she told WFPL News .

Additionally, University of Louisville’s Latin American and Latino Studies organized the downtown ofrenda, built this year by local students.