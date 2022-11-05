ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Photos: Louisville’s Día de los Muertos celebration packed with dancing, art and music

By Stephanie Wolf
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pGmW_0j0AYMBF00 Louisville’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos event was a showcase of some of the city’s local Latino and Mexican-American artists.

Mariachi music filled Fourth Street Live!, and Louisville’s México Lindo , a dance group specializing in different styles of folklórico dance, wowed the crowd with performances from dancers of all ages. Actors Theatre of Louisville presented a preview of “ La Egoista ,” a play about family making its world debut in the new year.

Actor Marianne Zickuhr, who performed the excerpt, said the event was an important display of local artistry and culture that exists all year round in Louisville.

“And I hope it inspires people to know that that flavor and culture are part of our city at all times,” she told WFPL News .

Additionally, University of Louisville’s Latin American and Latino Studies organized the downtown ofrenda, built this year by local students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBgUK_0j0AYMBF00
Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

The University of Louisville’s Latin American and Latino Studies department helped organize the 2022 downtown Day of the Dead event and recruited college and Jefferson County Public School students to build the ofrenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VdEi_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Marianne Zickuhr previews an excerpt from the new play “La Egoista” at Fourth Street Live! She hopes people who came out for the Day of the Dead event “experience everything, the flavor, the culture. And I hope it inspires people to know that that flavor and culture are part of our city at all times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQS8T_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Marianne Zickuhr performs an excerpt of the play “La Egoista,” presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville, during the Day of the Dead downtown celebration at Fourth Street Live! on Nov. 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVsOZ_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Young dancers with México Lindo, a Louisville folklorico dance troupe, perform at Fourth Street Live! for the city’s annual Day of the Dead event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLlOt_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Itzel Nava (foreground and to the right) performs alongside Naomi Retano at the 2022 Day of the Dead event at Fourth Street Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJc6K_0j0AYMBF00
Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4nGP_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

People stop to watch the México Lindo dancers perform, and many pull out their phones to photograph or record the dances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQCy2_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancer Charisse Rueda performs at the city’s annual Día de los Muertos event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ws12_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Isabel Angeles performs with México Lindo dance troupe on Nov. 2, 2022 during Louisville’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIQpM_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancers put on a show at Louisville’s Fourth Street Live! to celebrate Day of the Dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJutq_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Vicky Ramírez wows the crowd during the Day of the Dead event at Fourth Street Live! on Nov. 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXWJK_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancer Vicky Ramírez twirls her skirt during a solo at the Day of the Dead event in downtown Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014aHD_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancer Ana Lane, whose two daughters also dance with the company, performs a solo during the Day of the Dead at Fourth Street Live! event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJrej_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancer Ana Lane twists her body and dances with her skirt during a performance at the Day of the Dead at Fourth Street Live! event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20d9bq_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Rosa Luna and Flor Miguel perform with México Lindo dance troupe at Louisville’s Day of the Dead event on Nov. 2, 2022. This dance comes right at dusk, creating a surreal mood with the lighting and smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsOjn_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancers perform at the 2022 Day of the Dead event in Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfgfK_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Amaya Lane performs an Aztec dance during Louisville’s 2022 Día de los Muertos event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXg6O_0j0AYMBF00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

México Lindo dancer Rosa Luna performs in a large ensemble number for the city’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos celebration.

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

