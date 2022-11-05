Photos: Louisville’s Día de los Muertos celebration packed with dancing, art and music

Louisville’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos event was a showcase of some of the city’s local Latino and Mexican-American artists.
Mariachi music filled Fourth Street Live!, and Louisville’s México Lindo , a dance group specializing in different styles of folklórico dance, wowed the crowd with performances from dancers of all ages. Actors Theatre of Louisville presented a preview of “ La Egoista ,” a play about family making its world debut in the new year.
Actor Marianne Zickuhr, who performed the excerpt, said the event was an important display of local artistry and culture that exists all year round in Louisville.
“And I hope it inspires people to know that that flavor and culture are part of our city at all times,” she told WFPL News .
Additionally, University of Louisville’s Latin American and Latino Studies organized the downtown ofrenda, built this year by local students. Stephanie Wolf
The University of Louisville’s Latin American and Latino Studies department helped organize the 2022 downtown Day of the Dead event and recruited college and Jefferson County Public School students to build the ofrenda. Stephanie Wolf
Marianne Zickuhr previews an excerpt from the new play “La Egoista” at Fourth Street Live! She hopes people who came out for the Day of the Dead event “experience everything, the flavor, the culture. And I hope it inspires people to know that that flavor and culture are part of our city at all times.” Stephanie Wolf
Marianne Zickuhr performs an excerpt of the play “La Egoista,” presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville, during the Day of the Dead downtown celebration at Fourth Street Live! on Nov. 2, 2022. Stephanie Wolf
Young dancers with México Lindo, a Louisville folklorico dance troupe, perform at Fourth Street Live! for the city’s annual Day of the Dead event. Stephanie Wolf
Itzel Nava (foreground and to the right) performs alongside Naomi Retano at the 2022 Day of the Dead event at Fourth Street Live! Stephanie Wolf
Young dancers with México Lindo, a Louisville folklorico dance troupe, perform at Fourth Street Live! for the city’s annual Day of the Dead event. Stephanie Wolf
People stop to watch the México Lindo dancers perform, and many pull out their phones to photograph or record the dances. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancer Charisse Rueda performs at the city’s annual Día de los Muertos event. Stephanie Wolf
Isabel Angeles performs with México Lindo dance troupe on Nov. 2, 2022 during Louisville’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos celebration. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancers put on a show at Louisville’s Fourth Street Live! to celebrate Day of the Dead. Stephanie Wolf
Vicky Ramírez wows the crowd during the Day of the Dead event at Fourth Street Live! on Nov. 2, 2022. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancer Vicky Ramírez twirls her skirt during a solo at the Day of the Dead event in downtown Louisville. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancer Ana Lane, whose two daughters also dance with the company, performs a solo during the Day of the Dead at Fourth Street Live! event. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancer Ana Lane twists her body and dances with her skirt during a performance at the Day of the Dead at Fourth Street Live! event. Stephanie Wolf
Rosa Luna and Flor Miguel perform with México Lindo dance troupe at Louisville’s Day of the Dead event on Nov. 2, 2022. This dance comes right at dusk, creating a surreal mood with the lighting and smoke. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancers perform at the 2022 Day of the Dead event in Louisville. Stephanie Wolf
Amaya Lane performs an Aztec dance during Louisville’s 2022 Día de los Muertos event. Stephanie Wolf
México Lindo dancer Rosa Luna performs in a large ensemble number for the city’s annual downtown Día de los Muertos celebration.
