KTBS
Lane Tuggle of Bossier Sheriff's office promoted to Lieutenant
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
POLICE: 18-year-old dead after shooting in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane. The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his […]
Bossier Police Seeking Suspect in Theft and Assault
On 05/18/2022, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to 2360 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 (Lowes) in reference to a theft/ aggravated assault. Subsequent to investigation, video footage of the suspect (unknown black male) responsible for the theft was obtained. The video footage showed an unknown black...
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting outside of a city council candidate’s watch party Tuesday night (Nov. 8). According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least half a dozen medical units responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road...
cenlanow.com
Man arrested after Shreveport police investigates domestic abuse, other crimes
Shreveport Police arrested 31 year-old Jeremon Stewart on Monday, November 7th for one count each of Simple Burglary, Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Shreveport Police officers were contacted on October 29, 2022 in reference to...
KSLA
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KTBS
Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
KLTV
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
ktalnews.com
Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
easttexasradio.com
Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting
On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
