Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Lane Tuggle of Bossier Sheriff's office promoted to Lieutenant

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Bossier Police Seeking Suspect in Theft and Assault

On 05/18/2022, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to 2360 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 (Lowes) in reference to a theft/ aggravated assault. Subsequent to investigation, video footage of the suspect (unknown black male) responsible for the theft was obtained. The video footage showed an unknown black...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

KSLA

Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests

Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
RUSTON, LA
Kicker 102.5

73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6

It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

ktalnews.com

Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting

On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
CASS COUNTY, TX

