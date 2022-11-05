'I couldn't wait to put it on': Residents receive first Rocky Point charity license plates

Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Turnto10.com
Approved Rhode Island charity plates struggle to reach pre-order minimum
Several approved Rhode Island charity license plates are struggling to reach the required pre-order minimum, leaving those who paid waiting years for their plates. Steve D'Acchioli has been waiting since 2014 for the day he'll finally get to put a Boston Bruins Foundation license plate on his car. "After a...
DEM to stock ponds with trout, salmon ahead of Veterans Day
Those who enjoy local recreational fishing can look forward to freshly-stocked salmon and trout for Veterans Day.
Turnto10.com
Minor earthquake in Nantucket part of a string of recent minor quakes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook just north of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, and some on the island did report feeling it. It struck at a depth of 6.7 miles. Weak earthquakes do strike Southern New England from time to time. Just two...
RI Energy customers to begin receiving roughly $64 credits
Rhode Island Energy customers should see a one-time bill credit on their gas and electric bills soon.
Turnto10.com
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters approve millions in bond funding for schools, environment
Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved two of three bond questions that were on the statewide ballot. The third appeared to be headed toward passage. Voters authorized spending $250 million on Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million on environmental and recreational initiatives. Question 1 sought $100 million for improvements...
Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con
Robert Becker had allegedly been operating the game known as "Razzle Dazzle" on other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs.
ecori.org
CRMC Fines Ballard’s on Block Island for Illegal Construction
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Ballard’s Beach Resort found itself in hot water again earlier this year when the state’s coastal regulator cited it for building “unauthorized” structures on the beach. In a notice of violation (NOV) dated Sept. 27 sent to Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi,...
iheart.com
RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses
A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
Turnto10.com
When polls close, Rhode Island Board of Elections ready to count the votes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As the results from Tuesday’s election come in, they’ll be displayed on boards at the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The polls close at 8, it will take some time to count all the votes. “I’m always looking forward to being able to...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
whatsupnewp.com
Cindy’s Country Cafe, Lifestyle Clinic, liquor stores, restaurants, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhdoe Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police charge archer with multiple hunting violations
“On the afternoon of Monday, October 17, 2022, opening day of deer archery season, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers encountered an individual in a tree stand over bait, targeting deer with archery equipment. This same area was found baited prior to the start of hunting season this year, as well as...
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee wins first full term as governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island putting federal, state funds to address housing crisis
(The Center Square) – A mixture of federal and state funding are being used to address Rhode Island’s housing situation. More than $166 million will be put to work to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing in the state, Gov. Dan McKee said. RIHousing has now opened a competitive funding round that will be used for financing those efforts throughout the state.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island
Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
