Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun
Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image. Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Taste of Country
