shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

