FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lima News
Lights on Lima set for Nov. 25; Flip the Switch to return in 2023
LIMA —A day after Flip the Switch was canceled, a new holiday event has been announced to take its place for this year. Lights on Lima, a joint venture between Downtown Lima, Inc. and Woof Boom Radio, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 in Town Square.
Lima News
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
Lima News
Lima News
Chris Canas to take the stage to promote ‘Detroit’
LIMA — Chris Canas is well familiar with the Lima area. The Detroit-based musician knows what he is getting into as he brings his brand of funk, blues and soul with his namesake band to town for two shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Old City Prime’s Upper Lounge.
Lima News
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Lima News
Roundup: Area volleyball players earn all-state honors
St. Henry’s Mia Niekamp, New Bremen’s Olivia Heitkamp and Melina Schrader and Marion Local’s Lindsey Koenig earned all-state first team honors from the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Niekamp was recognized in Division III and Heitkamp, Schrader and Koenig were honored in D-IV. New Bremen’s Diana...
Lima News
Lima man declared incompetent for court, to receive treatment for restoration
LIMA — A Lima man accused of two counts of felonious assault was determined unable to understand court proceedings and act in his own defense on Wednesday morning. David Crim, Jr., 61, will undego psychiatric treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for up to a year to restore his competency, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said.
Lima News
Flip the Switch holiday event canceled this year
LIMA — Mix 103.3 announced that its popular holiday event, Flip the Switch, will not be taking place during this year’s holiday season. Matt Bell, the Area President of iHeart Media, which owns and operates the event said that scheduling conflicts and pushback on some permits led the station to cancel the event.
Lima News
Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf returns to state finals
MANSFIELD — It has been on the minds of the Ottawa-Glandorf girls soccer program since the end of last season. But it was something Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Michelle Maag did not bring up this week. The first order of business for O-G was to get past a very good...
Lima News
Nakoa to perform at Marathon
FINDLAY — Matt Nakoa’s talent has taken him all across the country. And now it is taking him to a place that he is expecting to be another hidden gem to discover at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17: the University of Findlay’s Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Lima News
Sheriff’s office turns TFC investigation over to feds
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has turned the findings of its investigation into several former Teens for Christ leaders accused of misconduct over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the agency confirmed Monday. No state charges have been brought against the former TFC leaders, who were...
