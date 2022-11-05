ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
WIFR

Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation

(CNN) – Autopsy results for Aaron Carter are being deferred until further investigation. The 34-year-old singer’s body was found inside his home in Lancaster, California over the weekend. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was done on Sunday, but the coroner’s office said...
LANCASTER, CA
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join Co-Producing Team Of Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’’

Broadway’s Ain’t No Mo’ producer Lee Daniels announced today that NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the comedy that begins previews tonight at the Belasco Theatre. Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment, and Union will produce under her I’ll Have Another Productions. Ain’t No Mo’ officially opens on Thursday, December 1. The production, which blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to pose the question “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” premiered...

