Saint Lucie County, FL

wflx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, here are some of the latest pictures and video of weather impacts in South Florida. The waves are so rough in the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach, a sailboat crashed into a seawall off Flagler Drive. 10:40 a.m. Storm surge has breached...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

St. Lucie County Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 3 - Evacuations

Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 3, Strongly Urge Evacuations for Zones A & B. Based on the latest forecast of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near St. Lucie County as a Category 1 Hurricane, St. Lucie County Public Safety officials strongly recommend residents in Zones A and B to evacuate before 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 9th. These areas include the barrier island, low-lying areas long the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon and those living in manufactured/mobile homes and RVs.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

St. Lucie Public Schools Open Tuesday, Closed Wednesday and Thursday

St. Lucie County - Monday November 07, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools has announced that Tuesday, November 8th will be a regular school day with all after-school activities and athletics continuing as previously scheduled. However all St. Lucie Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, November 9th and...
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole

Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
wflx.com

Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount

- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strike Florida tonight as hurricane

Weather started to worsen across Florida’s southeast coast Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole nears the state and achieves predicted hurricane strength by the time it reaches land. Rainy, windy conditions greeted South Florida residents Wednesday morning as the edge of the storm’s vast wind field began to be felt along the coast. Palm Beach International Airport closed to all traffic and is ...
FLORIDA STATE

