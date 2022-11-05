Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, here are some of the latest pictures and video of weather impacts in South Florida. The waves are so rough in the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach, a sailboat crashed into a seawall off Flagler Drive. 10:40 a.m. Storm surge has breached...
St. Lucie County Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 3 - Evacuations
Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 3, Strongly Urge Evacuations for Zones A & B. Based on the latest forecast of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near St. Lucie County as a Category 1 Hurricane, St. Lucie County Public Safety officials strongly recommend residents in Zones A and B to evacuate before 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 9th. These areas include the barrier island, low-lying areas long the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon and those living in manufactured/mobile homes and RVs.
St. Lucie Public Schools Open Tuesday, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
St. Lucie County - Monday November 07, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools has announced that Tuesday, November 8th will be a regular school day with all after-school activities and athletics continuing as previously scheduled. However all St. Lucie Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, November 9th and...
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
Evacuate before winds pick up and bridges close, St. Lucie County emergency leaders say
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Emergency leaders in St. Lucie County are urging people on the barrier islands to evacuate now, and not wait until the winds pick up. The area is expected to feel more from Nicole by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with hurricane force winds arriving by 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount
- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strike Florida tonight as hurricane
Weather started to worsen across Florida’s southeast coast Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole nears the state and achieves predicted hurricane strength by the time it reaches land. Rainy, windy conditions greeted South Florida residents Wednesday morning as the edge of the storm’s vast wind field began to be felt along the coast. Palm Beach International Airport closed to all traffic and is ...
