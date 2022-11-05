ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Hard Rock International announces hiring efforts for Mirage takeover

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has announced its hiring efforts as it gears up to takeover the Mirage. According to a news release, the company says its hiring “key team members in its IT, HR and finance departments” for its takeover of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
erienewsnow.com

High school named best technical training school

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (KSL) -- Bonneville High School has a lot to celebrate. It was recently named the 2022 School of the Year at the Babcox Media Night of Excellence held at Joe's Garage on the AAPEX show floor in Las Vegas. Bonneville High School was the 14th recipient of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County officials provide update on mail-in ballot counting process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Clark County Registrar of Voters are giving an update on their ongoing mail-in ballot process following election day. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Joe Gloria told the media that they still have a "considerable amount" of mail-in ballots to count that were dropped off on Election Day.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Union calls for more campus security monitors on CCSD campuses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Campus security monitors are on the frontlines when it comes to safety in schools. Saturday a union representing security staff told CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara they are terribly understaffed and underfunded. The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) union represents the campus security monitor position. Campus...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Roundtable expert says education in Nevada “still not good”

Improving Nevada’s educational system took center stage during the latest Vegas Thought Leadership Roundtable. The issue has long been one of the state’s most important and debatable topics, and panelists took it head on during a virtual session moderated by Felicia Ortiz, president of the Nevada State Board of Education.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort

LAS VEGAS, NV

