Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Rock International announces hiring efforts for Mirage takeover
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has announced its hiring efforts as it gears up to takeover the Mirage. According to a news release, the company says its hiring “key team members in its IT, HR and finance departments” for its takeover of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.
erienewsnow.com
High school named best technical training school
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (KSL) -- Bonneville High School has a lot to celebrate. It was recently named the 2022 School of the Year at the Babcox Media Night of Excellence held at Joe's Garage on the AAPEX show floor in Las Vegas. Bonneville High School was the 14th recipient of...
Fox5 KVVU
Finding workers: How the ability to hire has evolved for Nevada’s small businesses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the spring of 2021, a 20-year veteran of the restaurant industry told FOX5 that the hiring issues she was dealing with were unlike any she had ever experienced. Now, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, FOX5 is checking back in with local businesses to see if the labor shortage is still affecting their ability to hire.
Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees
pportunity Village is among those looking to hire. The non-profit which started in Las Vegas in 1954 cares for people with disabilities by offering numerous programs. Now, it needs to hire 60 direct support professionals.
news3lv.com
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
news3lv.com
Clark County officials provide update on mail-in ballot counting process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Clark County Registrar of Voters are giving an update on their ongoing mail-in ballot process following election day. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Joe Gloria told the media that they still have a "considerable amount" of mail-in ballots to count that were dropped off on Election Day.
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Las Vegas community comes together to celebrate Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
The Las Vegas community came together to enjoy Jewish foods, art, and culture at the largest Jewish food event in Nevada.
news3lv.com
Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
Fox5 KVVU
Union calls for more campus security monitors on CCSD campuses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Campus security monitors are on the frontlines when it comes to safety in schools. Saturday a union representing security staff told CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara they are terribly understaffed and underfunded. The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) union represents the campus security monitor position. Campus...
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
New, all bacon restaurant, Bacon Nation, to host hiring event for downtown location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a job and love being around bacon, you might want to listen up. Bacon Nation, located inside The D Las Vegas, will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 10. The downtown restaurant is currently seeking experienced service employees for their...
Cooler temperatures, winter-like weather move into Southern Nevada
Sunny skies and much lighter winds were short-lived on Tuesday, as clouds moved in along with a cold Pacific storm headed into California Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
businesspress.vegas
Roundtable expert says education in Nevada “still not good”
Improving Nevada’s educational system took center stage during the latest Vegas Thought Leadership Roundtable. The issue has long been one of the state’s most important and debatable topics, and panelists took it head on during a virtual session moderated by Felicia Ortiz, president of the Nevada State Board of Education.
news3lv.com
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
luxury-houses.net
This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort
9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0