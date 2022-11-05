Palmer Luckey, one of the original founders of Oculus, has revealed that he has made a Sword Art Online headset, inspired by the hit anime that can kill you. On November 6, 2022, Palmer Luckey, the original founder of Oculus wrote about his love for Sword Art Online in a blog post, commemorating the anniversary of an event in the show. Oculus and Sword Art Online have an entangled past, the post explains. The Kickstarter for the DK1 VR headset went live as one of the early episodes of Sword Art Online went live.

