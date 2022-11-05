Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 could overhaul killstreaks as Specialist return teased
Specialist could be set to return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after players noticed a mention of it in the settings of a private match. With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has made some major changes to staple features of the CoD franchise. They’ve given the Gunsmith a bit of a facelift with additional weapon tuning, as well as changing the way guns are unlocked.
How to level up Battle Pass in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is finally here with an unexpected twist. Here’s everything you need to know about leveling up the game’s Battle Pass. Modern Warfare 2 did not shy away from turning CoD’s traditional formula on its head. Receivers change how players unlock weapons and attachments, forcing the use of weapons players may not have even touched in previous series entries.
How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown
God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.
Everything coming in MW2 Season 1: New modes, persistent Prestige, Battle Pass & more
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 reintroduces Shoot the Ship and Combat Records, adds four new weapons, and brings back a persistent Prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 is receiving its first major update after hitting shelves on October 28. Activision revealed MW2 had beaten MW3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history, and the game surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only 10 days.
Apex Legends dev confirms fix for unbalanced matchmaking is coming
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that Respawn is working on a fix for unbalanced matchmaking in Season 15. Season 15 of Apex Legends is well underway and the community is enjoying all of the new content that arrived in Eclipse. Whether it’s the Defensive Conjurer Catalyst, the impressive Broken...
WoW Dragonflight players hitting max level instantly with XP boost trick
WoW Dragonflight players are utilizing the copious amounts of XP boosts currently available to hit the maximum level at record speeds. WoW Dragonflight’s pre-patch event is live, bringing the first batch of big changes to the long-running MMORPG. In the first part of the pre-patch, developer Blizzard Entertainment unleashed...
Overwatch 2 devs explain how upcoming support heroes could “replace” Lucio
With Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s next tank hero, the devs have already begun discussing what’s next for the support role and if upcoming healers could potentially replace Lucio. Lucio has been a significant component in many of Overwatch’s metas over the years with his unique ability to...
Asmongold shocked after WoW Dragonflight devs deliver change to login screen he called for
Twitch star Asmongold was stunned after discovering that WoW Dragonflight’s login screen was changed to include a recommendation he made directly to Blizzard Entertainment. Asmongold has developed over the years into the leading World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch. The 31-year-old has spent recent days gearing up, along with...
Bloodhound main’s heirloom tattoo gets seal of approval from Apex Legends community
The Apex Legends community has shown nothing but support for a Bloodhound main that recently got an heirloom tattoo. Apex Legends faithful regularly find ways to honor their favorite battle royale, be it through fan art, tattoos, or cosplay. Last month, for example, a student shared photos of a Shield...
Oculus founder makes Sword Art Online VR headset designed to kill you
Palmer Luckey, one of the original founders of Oculus, has revealed that he has made a Sword Art Online headset, inspired by the hit anime that can kill you. On November 6, 2022, Palmer Luckey, the original founder of Oculus wrote about his love for Sword Art Online in a blog post, commemorating the anniversary of an event in the show. Oculus and Sword Art Online have an entangled past, the post explains. The Kickstarter for the DK1 VR headset went live as one of the early episodes of Sword Art Online went live.
Warzone plans revealed for Caldera “relaunch” after WZ2 goes live
Activision revealed its plans for the original Warzone experience once Warzone 2 releases, and the future is grim for two fan-favorite maps. Season 5 Reloaded marks an end to Warzone’s remarkable two-and-a-half-year run. In June, Activision announced the battle royale surpassed over 125 million collective players since the game’s launch in March 2020. Spanning Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, Warzone offered over 160 weapons and waves of seasonal content.
BMW and Fnatic partner up to produce bespoke Vision mouse
Fnatic and BMW has announced a new high-end, esports-focused mouse with each unit being unique to the player wielding it. Major esport organization Fnatic has joined up with BMW to begin producing gaming mice that are custom-built for their League of Legends pro team. Each mouse is split into two parts, which Fnatic claims are bespoke for each player.
Best Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: GPUs, AMD, Nvidia & Intel
Looking for the best Black Friday graphics card deals? We’ve got you covered with what you can expect when picking up a GPU this coming Black Friday 2022. Here’s what you can expect this Black Friday: minimal graphics card reductions. Even with cryptocurrency plummeting and prices reduced across the board, GPUs might not see huge discounts.
All rewards at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok: What you get for finding Odin’s Ravens
Tracking down all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok unlocks some of the game’s most powerful rewards at the Raven Tree. Here’s a full look at what’s contained within each chest. No different from the 2018 God of War reboot, Ragnarok comes with a...
Apex Legends players uncover Broken Moon secret no one thought was possible
Apex Legends players have discovered a glitch that’s causing competitors to get double loot on the new Broken Moon map. While every Apex Legends player goes into a match looking to rack up kills and secure a victory with their squad, it’s easy to get distracted if you discover something out of the ordinary.
Warzone 2 leak reveals Loadout Drops return with one major change
A new Warzone 2 leak appears to prove that custom Loadouts will be returning, giving players the chance to adjust and experiment with various weapons, Perks, and equipment. However, there is one major change. A Warzone 2 Custom Loadouts leak has seemingly revealed that the iconic feature will be available...
Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are almost here, which means many players will be wondering if they’re compatible with Pokemon Home – and we’ve got all the answers you need right here. One of the best parts of any Pokemon game is catching new creatures and filling out...
Apex Legends pro HisWattson hit with ALGS ban over Respawn beef
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has revealed that he’s banned from playing in the first week of ALGS for Season 15 after he took some shots at Respawn devs. Over the last few months, HisWattson has been thrust into the spotlight of the Apex Legends community as he’s grinded to become one of the top-ranked players in the world – even taking the top spot at times.
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
GTA Online players “terrified” after discovering uncaged black panther in Cayo Perico
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist has players running scared thanks to an incident with its infamous black panther. The Cayo Perico Heist is widely acknowledged as the crowning achievement in Grand Theft Auto Online. Ever since its release back in 2020, players have heaped praise on it for successfully bringing together every part of what makes the franchise so fun to play, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s easily one of the best ways to earn money even after being nerfed.
