CBS 58
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while
It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
CBS 58
Busy week, lots of weather changes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
CBS 58
Seasonal illuminations to adorn Milwaukee next week as Holiday Lights Festival begins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Milwaukee will be lit up with over 500,000 lights, as well as dozens of animated displays, all aimed at helping people in the city become enveloped in the holiday spirit. That's the mission of the 24th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Rebecca Sue Button, director...
Hundreds still without power after weekend weather downs power lines
Rain and up to 60 mph winds on Saturday and Sunday took out trees, downed power lines and left thousands of Southeastern Wisconsin residents in the dark.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
CBS 58
Midday Update: Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible through 1 pm
Update as of 12:55 pm Saturday, November 5th... The severe weather threat has shifted north of the metro. There' s a warning in place until 1:15 pm north of Milwaukee. 60 mph winds still possible. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Update as of midday Saturday, November 5th... Here's the latest storm track, showing you...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location
Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, hail reported
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties Friday, Nov. 4. During that time, the NWS said quarter-sized hail would be possible along with strong winds. The NWS reported .75-inch hail in Mayville, while a viewer in Juneau also reported hail.
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
mediamilwaukee.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Memorial Has Not Been Built in Milwaukee- Here’s Why
A new Jeffrey Dahmer show has recently aired on Netflix; Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. With the airing of this new series, it reintroduced a narrative perpetuating to build a memorial for Dahmer’s innocent victims. Although at face value a memorial may be the solution to...
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
