Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 58

One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while

It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Busy week, lots of weather changes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

Midday Update: Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible through 1 pm

Update as of 12:55 pm Saturday, November 5th... The severe weather threat has shifted north of the metro. There' s a warning in place until 1:15 pm north of Milwaukee. 60 mph winds still possible. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Update as of midday Saturday, November 5th... Here's the latest storm track, showing you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, hail reported

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties Friday, Nov. 4. During that time, the NWS said quarter-sized hail would be possible along with strong winds. The NWS reported .75-inch hail in Mayville, while a viewer in Juneau also reported hail.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI

