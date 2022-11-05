ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”

Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Parade

Reba Shares Another Concert Update, Reschedules Show Due to Hurricane

After postponing a handful of shows due to her health earlier this week, Reba has had to reschedule another thanks to the weather. The country star took to Instagram with the news, sharing "An update on tomorrow night’s show in Estero, FL…" with an edited graphic featuring a closeup image of the singer wearing a rhinestone and fringe top and holding a microphone.
ESTERO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy