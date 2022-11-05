ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mark Tenneson
3d ago

There are only two DOCUMENTED cases of illegal voting. Those are just the two they caught. What about the ones they DIDN'T catch. I still don't see why they can't make people produce an i.d. to vote. You can't even buy liquor without an i.d. Surely voting integrity is just as important. How is that an infringement on anyone's ability to vote?

Charles Robbins
3d ago

A few years ago I went to vote in my hometown and my name was unlisted from the Republican register after being listed for many years. The town clerk told me that someone was voting in my name in Massachusetts! I was reinstated soon and voted but neither the Maine Sec. of State nor my Dem. Rep. would reply to my email for an investigation.

wabi.tv

Maine candidates cast their votes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
mainepublic.org

Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial election

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills fended off former Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday night to secure a second term as the state's governor. Mills's victory means she will serve as the state's governor through 2027, as she was elected governor in 2018 and is permitted to only serve up to two consecutive terms, according to the state.
NECN

Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race

There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
WMTW

Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term

Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
WMTW

Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls

Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
themainewire.com

Maine Wire Election Center: Mills Wins, Poliquin Headed to Runoff

UPDATE 10:26 pm: A disappointing night for Republicans across the state of Maine. State Senate and House races will be some of the last ones called this evening, and those races will determine the next two years of Maine politics. Mills enters a second term with a commanding victory of LePage, but if Republicans came manage to win a majority in the House, Mills could face for the first time a legislature that isn’t eager to do her bidding. A Republican House could also upend the elections for constitutional officers.
WMTW

Maine's ranked-choice voting system explained

For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
WMTW

Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day

PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
observer-me.com

How ranked-choice voting will work in Maine’s Tuesday election

While a holiday will interrupt the process, a ranked-choice voting count in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to take just over a week to finish if no candidate emerges with a majority of first-place votes in Tuesday’s election. The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, Republican...
maineinsights.com

$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students

Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
