Read full article on original website
Mark Tenneson
3d ago
There are only two DOCUMENTED cases of illegal voting. Those are just the two they caught. What about the ones they DIDN'T catch. I still don't see why they can't make people produce an i.d. to vote. You can't even buy liquor without an i.d. Surely voting integrity is just as important. How is that an infringement on anyone's ability to vote?
Reply
8
Charles Robbins
3d ago
A few years ago I went to vote in my hometown and my name was unlisted from the Republican register after being listed for many years. The town clerk told me that someone was voting in my name in Massachusetts! I was reinstated soon and voted but neither the Maine Sec. of State nor my Dem. Rep. would reply to my email for an investigation.
Reply(1)
3
Related
wabi.tv
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
mainepublic.org
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
Maine Governor Mills Will Spend 4 More Years In The Blaine House
According to WMTW, Governor Janet Mills has been re-elected as the governor of Maine. As of 3:30 AM on November 9th, 2022, about 80% of the votes had been counted. This count has given Mills a two digit lead over LePage. As of the time of this writing, Mills had...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial election
Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills fended off former Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday night to secure a second term as the state's governor. Mills's victory means she will serve as the state's governor through 2027, as she was elected governor in 2018 and is permitted to only serve up to two consecutive terms, according to the state.
NECN
Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race
There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
WMTW
Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term
Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
WMTW
Maine Election Results 2022: Governor, Congressional District 2, Referendums
People across Maine voted for who they want to represent them. Tuesday's ballots saw Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills take on former Gov. Paul LePage, as well as numerous local State House and State Senate races. Polls in Maine began opening at 6 a.m. and continued to open throughout the...
themainewire.com
Maine Wire Election Center: Mills Wins, Poliquin Headed to Runoff
UPDATE 10:26 pm: A disappointing night for Republicans across the state of Maine. State Senate and House races will be some of the last ones called this evening, and those races will determine the next two years of Maine politics. Mills enters a second term with a commanding victory of LePage, but if Republicans came manage to win a majority in the House, Mills could face for the first time a legislature that isn’t eager to do her bidding. A Republican House could also upend the elections for constitutional officers.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
The Next Governor of Maine Should Be Cool, So Vote for This WBLM DJ
Let's be honest, there's a lot of uncertainty out there about the future of this state and country. I understand that politics can be a bit of a hot button topic, and perhaps even a bit polarizing. I get it. There's very important policy issues that are being campaigned for, some that are crucial to the very existence of humanity. Now, I'm not really sure what any of them are, but I figured I would write that because it sounded good.
WMTW
Maine's ranked-choice voting system explained
For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
mainepublic.org
How Election Day is proceeding around the state—plus issues that matter to young Mainers from immigrant communities
We talk with Maine’s Secretary of State and League of Women Voters to find out how the election process is going. We’ll also hear from young Mainers from immigrant communities on the issues that matter most to them this election cycle. Panelists:. Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State.
WMTW
Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
observer-me.com
How ranked-choice voting will work in Maine’s Tuesday election
While a holiday will interrupt the process, a ranked-choice voting count in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to take just over a week to finish if no candidate emerges with a majority of first-place votes in Tuesday’s election. The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, Republican...
maineinsights.com
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
Comments / 7