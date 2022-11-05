Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
Nick Pope's penalty shootout saves helped Newcastle stay in the English League cup on a night when several teams were eliminated
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Pulls Out Her Favorite Parenting Move at the Rugby League World Cup
As a mother of three, Kate Middleton, 40, has certainly had her fair share of experience with kids, so it's no wonder she always handles them like a breeze. This past Saturday, November 5, the Princess of Wales headed to the DW Stadium in Wigan, England for the Rugby League World Cup, where England played against Papua New Guinea. And while there, the royal chatted with a few kids and ended up pulling out one of her favorite parenting moves: bending down to speak with them at eye level.
tatler.com
Princess of Wales is the picture of autumnal chic in a Hobbs military coat on a London engagement
The Princess of Wales showcased her signature autumnal chic style in an olive green coat as she stepped out for an engagement in west London on Wednesday. In typically sophisticated fashion, Kate, 40, opted for a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble for the outing to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, on a visit hosted by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made ‘Rifts’ Look Like They ‘Never Happened’ in Germany
A body language expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's September 2022 Germany appearance made it look as if they were 'still a popular branch of the Firm.'
BBC
'Potential sale could bring turbulence'
People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
Details about Prince Harry's memoir 'SPARE'
There has been a lot of talk and speculation for many months about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. In the last few days, more details have been revealed. Those details have caused so many pre-orders that the book has already made the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex a best-selling author without people having read a word of it.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
A coroner has said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself. Archie, 12, from Southend, died when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. His mother has said...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My eco-home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
Comments / 0