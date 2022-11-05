Top standouts, best performances in Week 11 of the Missouri high school football season

By Cody Thorn

Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 10 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State:

Jack Ahlbrand, QB, Marquette

Ahlbrand rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and threw for 215 yards and another score as the Mustangs defeated Seckman 42-14.

Dominic Bentrup, DE, Rockwood Summit

Bentrup, a junior, recorded 10 tackles and a team-high three sacks to help the Falcons defeat visiting Union 59-26. He now has 13 sacks on the season.

Brayden Bush, RB, Pleasant Hill

The junior made the most of his seven carries, scoring three times in a 53-24 win against Oak Grove. He finished with 121 on the ground and had a 9-, 10- and 66-yard touchdown in the first half.

Cade Chappell, RB, Savannah

The Savages beat Chillicothe for the second time this year. Chappell ran 23 times for 250 yards and a pair of scores in a 42-7 contest.

Hayden Davidson, RB, Liberty North

The Eagles stayed perfect with a 37-6 win over Blue Springs South, despite falling behind early. Davidson had 170 yards and scored three times – the longest from 58 yards.

Ricky Dixon, RB, Lutheran North

Dixon carried 25 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated host Lutheran North 37-21.

Kevin Emmanuel, RB, Eureka

Emmanuel carried the workload for the Wildcats on Friday, rushing 39 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Parkway West. Emmanuel surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for the season.

Grant Gibson, QB, Rockwood Summit

Gibson, a junior, threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns, two to Javeion Tiller, in a 59-26 victory over Union.

Ramone Green Jr., RB, Nixa

He had another Ramone Green-like game on the ground with 235 yards and added a pair of touchdowns. The senior also took a kickoff back 99 yards for a score in a 27-15 win over Ray-Pec.

Dierre Hill Jr., RB, Vashon

The sophomore standout had a big day in the Wolverines’ 32-25 win over Parkway North. He caught a touchdown pass, ran for a TD and also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score. He finished with 132 total yards (79 receiving, 53 rushing).

Tanner Howes, RB, Lee’s Summit North

The Broncos posted a 20-7 win over rival Lee’s Summit West behind two scores from Howes. He had 24 carries and finished with 109 yards.

Dylan Kauffman, RB, Pleasant Hill

The second running back on the list for the Roosters, he scored three times and had 154 yards on 15 carries. The senior’s longest scoring run was 57 yards in a 53-24 win over Oak Grove.

Caleb Larson, QB, Grain Valley

The Eagles beat Belton for the second time this year, this time 37-6. Larson ran for 222 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

JaCorey Love, RB, Center

He ran for three scores in a 33-6 win over Carl Junction, to vault the Yellowjackets into the district title game next week.

Greg Menne, QB, Fort Osage

The recent Southeast Missouri State commit had three total touchdowns in a 42-7 win over North Kansas City. He ran for a 30-yard score and then tossed two touchdowns in the victory for the Indians.

Travon Pankey, RB, Oak Park

The sophomore ran for 220 yards and two scores to help the Northmen rally for a 33-21 win over Platte County. Pankey had scoring runs of 46 and 91 yards.

Ko’Terrion Owens, QB, Charleston

Threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more in a 42-21 win against St. Vincent, sending the Blue Jays to the Class 1 District 1 finals.

Mason West, QB, Poplar Bluff

Helped the Mules pull off a 21-20 upset over Jackson by throwing touchdowns to Jeridon Young and Darius Graham. Poplar Bluff had scoring drives of 75, 77 yards and 92 yards and snapped a 11-game skid vs. Jackson on the road — since 2009.

Quaran Williams, QB, Parkway North

A Miami-Ohio commit, Williams ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 34 yards and a score in the Vikings’ 32-25 loss to Vashon.

BJ Williamson, ATH, New Madrid County Central

The Eagles hammered John Burroughs, 48-0, in a district semifinal game behind three scores by Williamson. He ran for two touchdowns and 69 yards, caught four passes for 43 yards and had a 50-yard touchdown pass as well.

Koen Zeltmann, QB, St. Francis Borgia

Threw two of his three scores in the fourth quarter to help seal a 40-21 win against Hermann. He also ran for a touchdown.

