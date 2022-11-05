RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline) Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO