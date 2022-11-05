ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline) Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.
DURHAM, NC
Augusta Free Press

Maye, Downs honored by ACC for huge performances in UNC win at Virginia

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C. Repeats as an ACC weekly award winner after accounting for 367 total yards in the Tar Heels’ 31-28 win at Virginia • Finished 26-of-37 for 293 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and ran for 74 yards and another score against the Cavaliers • With three regular-season game still remaining, Maye’s 31 passing touchdowns are already the third most in ACC history by a freshman quarterback • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fifth time this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Augusta Free Press

Tony Bennett on Virginia’s depth: ‘We do have some more options this year’

Tony Bennett experimented with his team’s depth in Virginia’s 73-61 opening-night win over North Carolina Central on Monday. Bennett used five guys at the three backcourt spots – Armaan Franklin (35 minutes), Kihei Clark (34 minutes), Reece Beekman (26 minutes), Isaac McKneely (23 minutes) and Taine Murray (2 minutes) – and four at the two frontcourt spots – Kadin Shedrick (27 minutes), Ben Vander Plas (23 minutes), Jayden Gardner (20 minutes) and Francisco Caffaro (10 minutes).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Voters approve new $80 million county courthouse in Verona

Augusta County voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal from county leaders to build a new county courthouse in Verona in a Tuesday referendum. Six years after a similar referendum was defeated by a more than two-to-one margin, 86.3 percent of voters cast their lot in favor of building a new courthouse in Verona, with 13.7 percent voting to have the courthouse remain in Staunton.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race

The two contested races for seats on Waynesboro City Council are too close to call, with Republican Jim Wood leading incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter by 21 votes, a less than 1 percent margin among the 2,218 votes cast in Ward D, and Kenny Lee leading Republican Jeremy Sloat by 57 votes in Ward C, a 3.95 percent margin among the 1,442 votes cast in that ward.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m. A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy