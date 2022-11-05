Read full article on original website
Elliott: Virginia lost its top three wideouts ahead of UNC game to injuries in mid-week practice
Last Wednesday’s practice cost Virginia its top three wideouts, according to head coach Tony Elliott, who revealed that bit of news while talking about how backups Sean Wilson and Demick Starling had to step up in the North Carolina game. “Those guys didn’t find out until Thursday because, you...
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Game Notes: ODU Football hosts James Madison in 72nd Oyster Bowl on Saturday
ODU Football hosts James Madison on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final regular season home game of the season for the Monarchs. This will be the first football game in the newly formed TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge, and it is the 72nd Oyster Bowl. The game will be broadcast...
ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday
RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline) Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.
Maye, Downs honored by ACC for huge performances in UNC win at Virginia
QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C. Repeats as an ACC weekly award winner after accounting for 367 total yards in the Tar Heels’ 31-28 win at Virginia • Finished 26-of-37 for 293 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and ran for 74 yards and another score against the Cavaliers • With three regular-season game still remaining, Maye’s 31 passing touchdowns are already the third most in ACC history by a freshman quarterback • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Live Blog: Virginia opens 2022-2023 basketball season with North Carolina Central
There are actually people at this game, which wasn’t unexpected – it’s UVA Basketball. I’m on press row – not courtside; they haven’t let us writers sit courtside since the move to JPJ. Anyway, it’s UVA-NC Central. Should be fun. Chris Graham. I...
Men’s Soccer: #14 UVA defeats #24 Pitt, 1-0, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals
Goalkeeper Holden Brown had a season-high nine saves to preserve a 1-0 shutout for #14 UVA over #24 Pitt in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium. Brown set the tone for the match early as he came up with a diving stop after...
Women’s Basketball: UVA dominates fourth quarter, defeats George Washington, 85-59
The Coach Mox era got off to a winning start with a big fourth quarter pushing UVA to an 85-59 win over George Washington on Monday at JPJ. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored the Colonials 55-25 in the second half.
Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin looking to build on experience in Year 2 at Virginia
Now that they have a year’s experience in the Tony Bennett system at Virginia, Cavalier starters Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin are looking to bring even more to the table this season. Gardner, who transferred to UVA after three successful years at East Carolina, brought over his sweet midrange...
Bennett’s 2022 recruiting class starting from scratch, ready to build for future
The future is bright with the Virginia men’s basketball team, as its latest freshman class of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn was rated No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports rankings, and third in the ACC behind — you guessed it — Duke (No. 1) and North Carolina (No. 12).
Tony Bennett on Virginia’s depth: ‘We do have some more options this year’
Tony Bennett experimented with his team’s depth in Virginia’s 73-61 opening-night win over North Carolina Central on Monday. Bennett used five guys at the three backcourt spots – Armaan Franklin (35 minutes), Kihei Clark (34 minutes), Reece Beekman (26 minutes), Isaac McKneely (23 minutes) and Taine Murray (2 minutes) – and four at the two frontcourt spots – Kadin Shedrick (27 minutes), Ben Vander Plas (23 minutes), Jayden Gardner (20 minutes) and Francisco Caffaro (10 minutes).
Staunton Braves alum, MAGA troll Aubrey Huff, trounced in California school board race
Aubrey Huff, Staunton Braves alum, 13-year MLB veteran, online troll, was among the big MAGA losers on Election Day, falling far, far short in his bid to win a seat on a San Diego County local school board. Huff, who is such an a–hole that he was disinvited to a...
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
Augusta County: Voters approve new $80 million county courthouse in Verona
Augusta County voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal from county leaders to build a new county courthouse in Verona in a Tuesday referendum. Six years after a similar referendum was defeated by a more than two-to-one margin, 86.3 percent of voters cast their lot in favor of building a new courthouse in Verona, with 13.7 percent voting to have the courthouse remain in Staunton.
Augusta County: Stuarts Draft man dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash
At 1:02 a.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 608. A 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race
The two contested races for seats on Waynesboro City Council are too close to call, with Republican Jim Wood leading incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter by 21 votes, a less than 1 percent margin among the 2,218 votes cast in Ward D, and Kenny Lee leading Republican Jeremy Sloat by 57 votes in Ward C, a 3.95 percent margin among the 1,442 votes cast in that ward.
Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m. A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The...
