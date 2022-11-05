Only three days before his tragic death, Radar learned embattled former pop star Aaron Carter, 34, was pulled over by cops on suspicions of driving under the influence. Carter's RV was stopped in Antelope Valley around 10:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, after it was reported a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic near the area. Although officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test, they found that he was not drunk or otherwise under the influence of illicit substances at that time. Later that day, it was reported Carter's ex Melanie Martin, who had been driving behind...

LANCASTER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO