Lowell Housing Authority Creates Supportive Housing for Veterans By Preserving a Historic Home ~ KANE’S CORNER

Worcester Housing Authority to demolish, redevelop Lakeside Apartments
The Worcester Housing Authority plans to demolish 202 apartments alongside Coes Reservoir to redevelop the complex. The WHA released a request for proposals last week seeking a development partner for the Lakeside Apartments Revitalization Project. The project will add at least 46 income-restricted apartments to the complex, which was originally built in 1949.
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
manchesterinklink.com
Invisible homelessness: Homeless youth in Manchester
One of the major – and ongoing – problems in our city is homelessness. We see homeless camps everywhere – we see them in the parks, (particularly Veterans Park, but also other downtown area parks such as Victory and Bronstein. I’ve even seen a couple of homeless individuals setting up camp at Lafayette Park, next to CMC here on the West Side), we see homeless camps along the river, in the woods near residential areas, and in the business district along Elm Street (mostly at night and in the early morning). I was actually at a drive-up ATM of my bank and saw a homeless person sleeping on the corner of the building, seemingly sheltering themself from the wind. Seeing the homeless is part of urban life – it shouldn’t be and there are some who are trying to help – but unfortunately, homelessness is currently a reality, especially in urban areas.
11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire
Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
Lawrence Man, 25, to Serve Three-Year Prison Sentence for Regional Fentanyl Dealing
Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and other area police departments are being credited with playing roles leading to a three-year prison sentence for a Lawrence man involved in a Lawrence-based fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Last Friday, 25-year-old Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B....
WCVB
1 person 'unaccounted for', 2 children hospitalized after house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. Officials said the started at 4 a.m. in a building at 7 Circuit Ave. “Our first companies were on scene in under 2 minutes and encountered a very heavy...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley nursing home owner fined $175,000 and agrees to no longer own or operate assisted living facility
Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a settlement agreement with a Rowley nursing home and its owner to resolve allegations that they failed to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. “This wholesale failure to implement infection control and prevention allegedly resulted...
Police Charge Framingham Man With Strangulation After 6 a.m. Fight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Tripoli section of the City yesterday morning for a fight at Knox and Benson avenues. The fight was reported at 6:18 a.m. on November 7. At 7:14 a.m., police arrested Dhior Almeida, 29, of 44 Benson Avenue of Framingham. He was...
huntnewsnu.com
Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom
In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
Boston city councilor condemns neo-Nazis after hate group latches onto his anti-Protestant remark
"We haven’t asked for any of their support, nor do we want or need their help.”. Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Monday condemned a local neo-Nazi group after the white supremacist organization latched onto anti-Protestant sentiments he made in remarks against a fellow city councilor last week. As...
WMUR.com
Vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, fire officials say
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, according to fire officials. The Peterborough Fire Department said it happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday at 110 Grove St., across from Alltown. There was fire through the roof of the breezeway and in the front and rear...
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
valleypatriot.com
Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence Sentenced in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy
BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2022 in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Elvin Mendoza, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Wilmington Apple
STATE SENATE RACE: Debate Moderator, Sal DeFranco Campaign Criticize Sen. Finegold For Pulling Out Of Debate
HAVERHILL, MA — Wilmington will soon be getting a new State Senator as longtime State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) was re-districted out of town. Wilmington now falls within the newly redrawn Second Essex and Middlesex district, which also consists of Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover and Tewksbury. Incumbent...
