Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that 11,000 employees will be laid off, representing 13 per cent of its global workforce.“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.“I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”It follows mass layoffs from other US tech giants over...

24 MINUTES AGO