Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook owner company Meta fires 11,000 workers
Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that 11,000 employees will be laid off, representing 13 per cent of its global workforce.“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.“I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”It follows mass layoffs from other US tech giants over...
‘Father of election science’ and Swingometer inventor Sir David Butler dies
Sir David Butler, dubbed the “father of election science”, has died at the age of 98.The academic, known for inventing the Swingometer and pioneering exit polls, died on Tuesday night, his son confirmed to the PA news agency.Daniel Butler said his father “seems to have gone through life engendering a great deal of warmth” in his students and admirers.Sir David Butler at his Oxford home in June holding the battered copy of the 1945 Times Guide to the Commons, in which that year, using a slide-rule, he’d translated the raw result numbers into every seat into percentages - the...
Comments / 0