ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 12

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot 01
3d ago

That was a safety. Video evidence his knee was down in the end zone with possession of the football. SEC should look at how that got missed.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy