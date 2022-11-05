Read full article on original website
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot 01
3d ago
That was a safety. Video evidence his knee was down in the end zone with possession of the football. SEC should look at how that got missed.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Look: Former Tennessee Quarterback Trying To Jinx TCU After Georgia Loss
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge put his foot in his mouth with his tweet last week arguing that playing at Georgia is "overrated." Ainge called Sanford Stadium "not that loud" and "definitely not intimidating." This year's Vols team would probably disagree after losing 27-13 to Georgia on Saturday. The loss...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
atozsports.com
Why one narrative surrounding the Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia is getting out of hand
There seems to be a growing narrative from the national media that the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs is in the same category as Oregon’s 49-3 loss to UGA earlier this season. If you’re a Vols fan and you’re saying, “yeah but who cares”….well, every...
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Checks in on "Nervous" Tennessee Vols After Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But teams that lost over the weekend - like the Tennessee Vols - need to talk with someone. SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team that weights in...
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were "Down Right Fantastic"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs impressed everyone over the weekend - including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Georgia was down right fantastic,” Finebaum said Sunday during his weekly hit on SportsCenter. The Dawgs used their lethal defense to hold Tennessee’s powerful offense in check the...
WBIR
A look at Tennessee football's chances for the College Football Playoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season 27-13 to the hands of Georgia on Saturday. The Vols will lose their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff when Tuesday rolls around and whether they will make the playoffs is more questionable now. Their bid...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee
The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 12