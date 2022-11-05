Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Dominik Kubalik’s OT goal lifts Red Wings to third win in row
NEW YORK — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings’ third straight win.
Red Wings can’t cash in on power play, losing to Canadiens in shootout
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings failed to convert with ample opportunities on the power play and it cost them a point on Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens got a pair of rebound goals from Matt Hoffman in regulation, shootout goals from Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and a 41-save performance from Jake Allen to defeat the Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Wings eager to add Tyler Bertuzzi’s offense during upcoming trip
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings lost a significant chunk of offense after only two games when Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana were idled. It is unclear when Vrana will return after entering the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. But Bertuzzi is due back from a broken hand during the...
Red Wings’ streak snapped but garner ‘good point’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were disappointed to garner only a point Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens but encouraged by how the played and how they are trending. That was coach Derek Lalonde’s message to the team after the game. “The last...
Red Wings overcome obstacles for best start in dozen years
Derek Lalonde has said a couple of times that his team has a “winnable” roster despite its mounting injury list. The Detroit Red Wings are providing him right. They are missing five forwards who would be in their everyday lineup and two defensemen who could comprise their third pairing, and they’re off to their best start in 12 years.
