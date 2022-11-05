Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Would Trading Kyle Lowry To The Charlotte Hornets Benefit Miami Heat?
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been subject of various trade rumors and possibilities. The latest suggestion comes from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. He recently wrote the Heat should package Lowry in a deal for Kelly Oubre and Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat would also give up rookie Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven.
Nets Name Jacque Vaughn as New Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets named Jacque Vaughn as their new coach on Wednesday. Vaughn as been an assistant with the team since 2016 and was named interim coach after Brooklyn fired Steve Nash on Nov. 9. This is a developing story. Come back for...
LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with pain in his left foot that can only improve with rest. That said, the star forward knows his team cannot afford to be without him, so he will not be resting on Wednesday night vs. the LA Clippers.
Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka
If Miami Heat fans are upset about the way their team started the season, it could always be worse. They could be fans of the Brooklyn Nets. On Wednesday, the Nets continued their difficult season when they named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. The decision comes a week after they had planned to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who suspended the season for inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
S’Mya Nichols of SM West signs letter of intent with Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball
Highly rated Shawnee Mission West High senior S’Mya Nichols has signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball at Kansas, Jayhawks coach Brandon Schneider said Wednesday. Nichols plays guard for the SM West girls basketball team and also has experience with Team USA at the youth international...
