ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Gigantomachia's Marching Orders
The Paranormal Liberation War has hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season, and with Shigaraki fully embracing the power of All For One and the High-End Nomu joining the vast swaths of villains that are looking to change Hero Society forever, another threat has emerged. Gigantomachia has long been an ace in the hole for All For One, and with Shigaraki now taking the reins of this new army, the decaying young villain has given the behemoth "marching orders" that are set to make the heroes' victory that much more difficult to attain.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Just Released a Visual and Emotional Masterpiece
Mob Psycho 100 brought out a new episode this week, and season three promised audiences it would be a must-watch piece. After all, episode six set itself up to finish Shigeo's fight with Dimple after the latter went power mad. Of course, this promise put all eyes on the big episode when it went live earlier today. And now, fans can safely say season three just dropped a visual and emotional bombshell on them all.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Cliffhanger Reveals the Anime's Biggest Death
Mob Psycho 100 is live with its new season, and of course, all eyes are on Shigeo. Season three has challenged our young esper in all new ways, and his most recent fight has damaged him to the core. After all, Dimple has put himself at odds with Shigeo once more, and this week's latest episode brought their feud to an end. But at the last moment, episode six pushed a cliffhanger that confirms the show's biggest death to date.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Unleashes Yamato, Wano's Most Popular Character
Yamato stunned countless One Piece fans when the warrior that took on the name of Kozuki Oden, and just so happened to be the offspring of the Beast Pirate captain Kaido, threw his lot behind Luffy and the Straw Hats in an effort to swing open the doors of the isolated nation. While the manga has already brought the War For Wano to a close, the anime adaptation still has some major battles to portray before it does the same, and one cosplayer has once again brought focus to Wano's superstar.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Releases a Whole New Way to Listen to Season 4's Soundtrack
There was a lot to love about Stranger Things' fourth season, especially the music. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to it being Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) favorite song on Stranger Things and even earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and even met up with Quinn. The series also features a great score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, you can listen to some of the songs in a whole new way.
ComicBook
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Are Calling Andor Episode 10 A Major Triumph
Andor Episode 10 is getting a big reaction from viewers, with many calling it a triumph for not just Star Wars TV, but 2022 television, in general. Andor's latest episode, "One Way Out" was a the major culmination of the Prison Arc that has been running through the show since Episode 7. The inmates of Narkina 5 turned their desperation into hope by staging a major prison break after years being cowed and coerced into indentured servitude for the Empire. And it was the type of edge-of-your-seat thriller that fans expect from showrunner (and Rogue One director) Tony Gilroy.
Collider
'The Batman,' 'Transformers' and 'Blade Runner 2049' Get New Movie Posters From Vice Press
Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?
If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
ComicBook
New Stranger Things Video Game Surprise Released by Netflix
Today is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been dropping a number of different announcements to celebrate. The latest is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a new game that's available exclusively to all Netflix subscribers! As its name implies, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mixes puzzle action with the Stranger Things property. Netflix describes the game as a "match-3 puzzle RPG" in which players must recruit characters from the show as they face-off against villains like the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and more. The game's graphics are also meant to evoke the style of a Saturday Morning cartoon.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sword Art Online Last Recollection Game Announced for the West
Since November 6, 2022 was the in-universe day that the Sword Art Online game launched—eventually trapping 10,000 players in its life or death adventure—a bunch of announcements have been timed for this week. In addition to the new film, a new game titled Sword Art Online Last Recollection was revealed, and it’s coming to the west in 2023.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Has a New MCU Surprise For Fans
Marvel's Avengers has a new MCU surprise for fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles. The surprise won't be available until tomorrow, but it's been revealed today. After shying away from the MCU before release, the Crystal Dynamics game has gone all in on MCU content post-release, primarily in the form of MCU suits for various characters. The majority of these MCU skins have seemingly been for Iron Man and Captain America, the game's two most popular characters, but the latest is for Thor.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
Shawn Levy to direct a Star Wars movie after Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things season 5
Levy joins Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins in the growing list of upcoming Star Wars films
ComicBook
The Witcher Henry Cavill Petition From Angry Fans Nears 200,000 Signatures
Following the conclusion of Season 3 next summer, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Replacing Henry Cavill in Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, this news hasn't sat well with many fans, and not because of the appointment of Hemsworth, but because of how much the show stands to lose with Cavill leaving. Many agree that Cavill is the best part of the show, and not just because he's the most talented actor on the set, but because his passion for the character and the series bleeds through his performance. He's the perfect Geralt, and fans aren't happy he's leaving the role behind.
