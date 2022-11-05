ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Scott residents escape fire through bedroom window

By Renee Allen
 4 days ago

SCOTT, La (KLFY) – Three people escaped an early morning house fire by fleeing through a bedroom window, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Chief Sonnier said that firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of LA 93 around 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Sonnier said that a person driving along the road saw the fire, began honking his car horn to alert the people inside the home and called 911.

One of the occupants woke up and alerted the other two people in the home. Unable to escape through the front door, the three occupants broke a bedroom window and escaped, according to Sonnier.

All three people were adults and one suffered a cut to their foot from broken glass.

Sonnier said that the investigation revealed that the occupants used a charcoal grill earlier in the night. Several hours later, strong winds reignited the smoldering coals which then spread to the porch and eventually inside the home.

Firefighters from Carencro and Duson also responded to assist and Sonnier said that no firefighters were injured.

