New Brunswick, NJ

Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code: $1K for Wednesday action, Ohio pre-registration

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors in eligible states can tackle any of this week’s hard-hitting action with our BetMGM bonus code offer here, while those in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: lock down the early sign up offer now

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohio gears up for mobile sports betting, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code promotion here gives Buckeye State bettors a massive bonus before...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cleveland.com

The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cleveland.com

OHSAA state volleyball preview: Defending champs Magnificat, Gilmour Academy return to final four

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Semifinal matches are Thursday and Friday, and finals for all four divisions are Saturday. Northeast Ohio is represented by four teams at this year’s tournament: Magnificat, Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and...
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Michigan’s abortion referendum is leading in early results

Michigan’s pro-choice ballot initiative is receiving strong support from voters, according to early polling results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 58% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum, which supporters termed “Reproductive Freedom for All” but appeared on ballots as Proposal 3. The referendum seeks to amend Michigan’s constitution to guarantee access to abortions, sterilization, contraception and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
