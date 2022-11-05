Read full article on original website
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC MarathonWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball kicks off anticipated season against Columbia
The Rutgers men’s basketball team will open up its season against Columbia tonight. The Scarlet Knights will open up a pivotal season in which they will try to make the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row for the first time in school history. Rutgers had an...
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
OHSAA state volleyball preview: Defending champs Magnificat, Gilmour Academy return to final four
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Semifinal matches are Thursday and Friday, and finals for all four divisions are Saturday. Northeast Ohio is represented by four teams at this year’s tournament: Magnificat, Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and...
Michigan’s abortion referendum is leading in early results
Michigan’s pro-choice ballot initiative is receiving strong support from voters, according to early polling results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 58% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum, which supporters termed “Reproductive Freedom for All” but appeared on ballots as Proposal 3. The referendum seeks to amend Michigan’s constitution to guarantee access to abortions, sterilization, contraception and more.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Ohio Issues 1 and 2 results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for the ballot measures on Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results ion the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
Single Powerball ticket sold in California wins $2.04 billion jackpot; $1 million winner sold in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pursuit of a world record Powerball jackpot ended Tuesday, with a single ticket sold in California hitting the winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, a ticket sold at a GetGo gas station on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood matched five numbers without...
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
