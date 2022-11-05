ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter, "I Want Candy" Singer, Dead at 34

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Aaron Carter, "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has reportedly died. He was 34.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, Nov. 5, after the singer-turned-rapper was reportedly found dead in his home in Lancaster, Calif. earlier that morning.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet a "suspicious" death took place at Carter's address, though the department could not confirm the identity.

Shortly after headlines broke, the news was confirmed by Nick's manager, Lori Graf, who stated that "Aaron has passed" in an email to the New York Post.

Carter's own manager, Roger Paul, also released a statement regarding the news, telling The Daily Beast, “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

TMZ also reported the news, reporting that Carter's body was found in his bathtub after law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. for a male having drowned in the tub.

Further details surrounding the nature of his death have not yet been revealed.

The musician—famous for hits including "I Want Candy," "I'm All About You," "Aaron's Party" and more—first rose to fame while opening for the Backstreet Boys on tour in 1997.

His debut album, Aaron Carter, was released later that year and sold over 500,000 copies.

But it was his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), that brought him raving success, as the 2000 album ended up going triple platinum. That same year, he served as an opening act again for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears on the Oops!...I Did It Again Tour.

The former child star also had a few acting stints throughout his career, including guest appearances on Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and 7th Heaven. He also starred on Broadway in 2001 in Seussical, where he played Jojo the Who.

Carter later starred alongside Nick and their siblings B.J., Leslie, and Angel Carter, on the E! reality series House of Carters, which aired for one season in 2006. He also competed on Season 9 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

After over a decade of not releasing music, Carter later dropped his 2018 album LØVË, before telling his fans earlier this year that he would be transitioning to the rap genre.

Carter was known for being in and out of rehab during the later years of his life. In 2021, he welcomed his son, Prince, with Melanie Martin, and even admitted himself to treatment back in September in order to gain custody of his son, per the Los Angeles Times.

Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
