Toys for Tots celebrates 75th anniversary with Stuff the Cruiser

Toys for Tots celebrated its 75th anniversary as they kicked off this year’s event on Saturday.

The coordinator of Toys for Tots said the kick-off was to let the community know that if you have children in need of toys or if you’re a family that is struggling, help is available for people to have a good Christmas.

He said helping those in need in the community is a part of what he does in the Marine Corps while also serving the country. He added that the toys donated are not counted until all donations are received but said 12 boxes of toys have already been delivered to the warehouse.

“There’s going to be 50 local businesses that’ll be posted on a Facebook page, as well as the 905 Millcreek Mall, where we’re doing distribution this year. We’ll have some boxes out,” Sgt. Bajor, coordinator, Toys for Tots.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Sergeant Bajor also said the monetary donations are not counted until the end of the day. For more information on the locations, go to their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.