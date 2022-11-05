ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Toys for Tots celebrates 75th anniversary with Stuff the Cruiser

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SlI0_0j0ARwh600

Toys for Tots celebrated its 75th anniversary as they kicked off this year’s event on Saturday.

The coordinator of Toys for Tots said the kick-off was to let the community know that if you have children in need of toys or if you’re a family that is struggling, help is available for people to have a good Christmas.

PSP, U.S. Marine Corps team up for 7th ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event on Nov. 5

He said helping those in need in the community is a part of what he does in the Marine Corps while also serving the country. He added that the toys donated are not counted until all donations are received but said 12 boxes of toys have already been delivered to the warehouse.

“There’s going to be 50 local businesses that’ll be posted on a Facebook page, as well as the 905 Millcreek Mall, where we’re doing distribution this year. We’ll have some boxes out,” Sgt. Bajor, coordinator, Toys for Tots.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Sergeant Bajor also said the monetary donations are not counted until the end of the day. For more information on the locations, go to their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
YourErie

Outlaw BBQ to add new location in Millcreek Twp.

A local barbeque company is expanding and opening a new location in Millcreek Township. Outlaw Barbeque is expanding, opening another location on West Lake Road. The company opened its first location on West 38th Street on Elmwood Avenue. One pit master said they’ve had a tremendous response from the community. She added that they spread […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Jake Banta holds lead for 4th District

Outgoing Republican Curt Sooney has held Pennsylvania’s 4th legislative district since 2004. However, Sonney decided to step down this year and in a surprise primary win, entertainer Jake Banta took the GOP primary. Banta faces a challenge from Democrat Chelsea Oliver, a former Corry City Council member. Banta currently holds a strong lead with 67%, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Roae wins 9th term in office

In the race for the Pennsylvania House 6th District, Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt. Roae was looking for a 9th term in office, and he got it. Roae beat Galt, 71% to 29%. Roae’s vote total is more than 10,000 higher than Galt’s. The 6th District covers parts of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WKBN

Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor

(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race.  The son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, Davis is in his third term […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Bizzarro declares victory in 3rd District race

Moving on to the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, in a race that has two very familiar names in local politics. Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa. This race had some pretty rough campaign attack ads in recent months. Here’s a look the numbers right now. With 100% […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Banta to replace outgoing Rep. Sonney

The state’s 4th Legislative District has been held by outgoing Republican Curt Sonney since 2004. Sonney decided to step down this year, and in the primary, guitarist turned politician, Jake Banta, took the win. On the Democratic side, former Corry City Councilmember Chelsea Oliver was hoping to win back the seat for the Democrats.   But […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
YourErie

Lunar eclipse will happen late tonight

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A rare total lunar eclipse will happen tonight in northwest Pennsylvania.  At about 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning, the shadow of the earth will start to cover the moon.  The moon will become 50% covered by 4:45 a.m., with a total coverage beginning at 5:15 a.m. Total coverage will continue through 6:42 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say

EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
EUCLID, OH
YourErie

Shapiro in the lead in the Pa. governor race

In the Pennsylvania governor race, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is up against Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano. With 33% of the votes in, Josh Shapiro is currently ahead by 57% to Mastriano’s 42%. The last time Pennsylvania had a Republican governor was Tom Corbett who was in office from 2011-2015.  Doug Mastriano, a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy