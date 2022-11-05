Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

