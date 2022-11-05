Read full article on original website
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Sean O'Malley proposes interim UFC bantamweight title fight vs. Marlon Vera in March
Sean O'Malley wouldn’t mind fighting for an interim belt. The UFC star and top bantamweight contender understands if UFC champion Aljamain Sterling decides to take his time before returning to defend his title once again. Sterling recently told MMA Junkie he “earned his time off” and doesn’t intend to fight again until mid 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Israel Adesanya explains why his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is “personal”
Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
CNET
UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: How to Watch, Start Times
Welcome to UFC 281, probably the last truly mega UFC card of 2022. Featuring a headliner to die for and an undercard made up of compelling matchups, UFC 281 is not a PPV you can afford to miss. At the top of the card is Israel Adesanya. One of the...
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”
Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.
411mania.com
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 281 Preview
UFC 281 preview (40:37) Paulo Costa wants out of UFC (1:10:43) Fighters leaving UFC (1:12:5) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. * Apple Podcasts. * Spotify. * Stitcher.
Cain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device
Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
UFC releases statement after suspicious betting activity leads to an investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke bout
The UFC has released a statement after suspicious betting activity resulted in a investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs Nuerdanbieke bout. UFC Fight Night 214 occurred last Saturday night, November 5th, and saw Darrick Minner (26-14 MMA) and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA) in a featherweight bout. The outcome was a first-round TKO victory at the 1:07 mark for Nuerdanbieke.
Israel Adesanya shares his pick for best knockout of the year: “Everyone counted him out”
Israel Adesanya is sharing his pick for best knockout of the year. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event will feature Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event. Adesanya is coming into the match with 3 consecutive wins in a row and will be defending his title for the sixth time. Pereira has a record with the middleweight champion, as he defeated him twice in kickboxing, and is now set to challenge him for high stakes in a mixed martial arts bout.
Brendan Schaub praises Mark Hunt’s final knockout victory in boxing: “Top five toughest human being to ever compete in combat sports”
Brendan Schaub has heaped praise on Mark Hunt after his retirement victory. ‘The Super Somoan’ has long been a fan favorite in the MMA community. Originally getting into kickboxing and boxing, he made the jump to PRIDE in 2004. There, he pulled off massive victories, defeating names such as Wanderlei Silva and Mirko Cro Cop.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
