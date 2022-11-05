ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech unable to hold off No. 7 TCU

By David Collier
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4C9v_0j0AQ10v00

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Tech’s defense kept the Big 12’s top-scoring offense at bay for most of Saturday afternoon, but TCU found its rhythm in the fourth quarter to top the Red Raiders 34-24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium

The Horned Frogs scored 21 points in the final frame aided by a pair of fourth-down stops in Texas Tech territory.

After three quarters, the Red Raider defense had not allowed an offensive touchdown by TCU but the Red Raiders’ offense was unable to provide much support most of the afternoon.
The Red Raiders started the day with a three and out and on the ensuing punt, special teams allowed TCU’s Darrius Davis to return a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Horned Frog lead.

Texas Tech’s offense wasted no time evening it up. Behren Morton capped a three-play drive with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley to make it 7-7.

TCU opted to go for a first down instead of a field goal in the red zone but came up empty. Tyree Wilson got the stop on 4th and 1 on the 18.

When the Red Raiders were presented with a similar opportunity, they went with the field goal. Trey Wolff’s 29-yard attempt split the uprights and gave Texas Tech a 10-7 after one quarter.
Early in the second quarter, TCU kicker Griffin Kill would make a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10.

On the next possession, the Red Raiders would be forced to punt after Morton was tackled on a 3rd down run. Morton suffered a lower leg injury on the play and would walk to the locker room after the series.

Tyler Shough would replace Morton on the next drive. The Red Raiders were forced to punt after five plays.

TCU would reclaim the lead in the final seconds of the half on a Kell field goal and lead 13-10 at the half.
The Red Raiders struck first in the second half. After converting two fourth downs, J.J. Sparkman came down with a Shough pass in the end zone. The 33-yard pass put Texas Tech ahead 17-13 with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter.

The Horned Frogs again turned down a field goal attempt and went for it on 4th and 4 in the red zone, and again the defense came up with the stop. Jaylon Hutchings sacked Max Duggan to force the turnover on downs.

The Horned Frogs would score their first offensive touchdown of the day on the next possession. Kendre Miller capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 20-17 TCU early in the 4th quarter.

Texas Tech’s perfect fourth down conversion rate ended when Donovan Smith was stuffed on 4th & 2 on the Red Raiders’ 36-yard line. Three plays later, Duggan hit Davis for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the TCU advantage to 27-17.

The Horned Frogs found the end zone for the third time in the fourth when Duggan hit Eman Demarcado for a 16-yard touchdown and a 34-17 lead.

Texas Tech would avoid the fourth-quarter shutout. Shough capped a 96-yard drive with a three-yard keeper to make it a two-score game with under a minute to play.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) return home to host Kansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

