ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

By Cameron Kiszla
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1ZRG_0j0APaam00
Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, according to Associated Press and other outlets. As originally reported by TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

His manager confirmed his death to KTLA, saying that no comment was immediately available but adding that a statement would be released shortly by the singer’s family.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” manager Taylor Helgeson said.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found by his house sitter unresponsive in his tub. The house sitter was told to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, at which point he was declared deceased.

No additional information was made available, but the Sheriff’s Department added that the death was under investigation by the LASD Homicide Bureau. The involvement of homicide detectives does not necessarily mean that foul play is suspected, however.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

Carter is perhaps most well known for his sophomore album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which was released in 2000 and has been certified triple-platinum. The album included the title track as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song called “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He opened world tours for both the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Carter notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E!. Carter’s final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick Carter, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship. The two brothers appeared together in E!’s “House of Carters” in 2006. The show featured several Carter family members as they worked to smooth out their relationships.

In 2019, Carter revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

In September, he entered rehab for the fifth time so he could regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren tweeted Saturday afternoon as news broke.

Carter’s final tweet, sent Nov. 3, reads: “Yo Kanye let’s talk…. man to man,” in reference to rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, who recently made several antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile, fellow musical acts sent their love, including fellow teen idols New Kids on the Block, who tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Carter’s former “Lizzie McGuire” co-star and former girlfriend Hilary Duff said Saturday, “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” Carter’s publicist said in a statement to KTLA.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Daily Mail

Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'

Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
ComicBook

Aaron Carter Dead at Age 34

Singer Aaron Carter, known for songs like Aaron's Party and appearances in Seussical and House of Carters, has died at the age of 34. A report from TMZ states that Carter was found dead earlier today (Saturday, November 5th) at his home in Lancaster, California, and multiple sources said that his body was found in his bathtub. The report states that according to law enforcement sources, they received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who he starred on House of Carters with alongside other members of the family. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Police Found Cans Of Compressed Air & Prescription Pills Near Aaron Carter's 'Decomposed' Body

Mere days after Aaron Carter's tragic passing, more information is coming to light in relation to the possible cause of his death. According to law enforcement, several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were reportedly found in the bedroom and bathroom of the late pop star's home, the place where he was found unresponsive on Saturday, November 5.According to cops on scene, Carter's lifeless body seemed to have even submerged in water for some time, as he smelled of decomposition and the water in the tub turned an unnatural color. AARON CARTER DELETES INSTAGRAM AFTER RANT BASHING EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
WFLA

WFLA

113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy