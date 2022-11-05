ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Why Devils’ Nico Hischier ‘couldn’t believe’ his game-winning goal vs. Flames went in

Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling returns to roots at ‘The Barn’ as Scott Goodale nears milestone

With its scarlet and black orbs hovering over the mats, the new state-of-the-art Rutgers wrestling room looks so futuristic it might as well be out of a sci-fi movie. While Spaceship Rutgers may be the current home of Scott Goodale’s program, it wasn’t always that way, and for one night, the team will move out of the confines of Jersey Mike’s Arena and compete at the College Avenue Gymnasium, where, famously, paint chips fell from the ceiling during the team’s final home match.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
whshowl.org

Sports Feature – Samantha Grasser

Samantha Grasser (Sam) is a Varsity Golfer for WHS Varsity Golf this year the team averages about 5th to 6th place at tournaments. Sams State’s score was 88 both days she attended Jamestown. She was one of two girls that qualified for State this year. Her personal best score was around 84 this season. Sam’s average stroke was about 87.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy