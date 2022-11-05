Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
North Jersey, Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Hackettstown at 1-West Essex
3-Hackettstown (17-5) at 1-West Essex (18-3-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Why Devils’ Nico Hischier ‘couldn’t believe’ his game-winning goal vs. Flames went in
Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
The legendary Feelies -- and the Willies -- head to White Eagle Hall | Testa
For their first three shows at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall, the Feelies played multiple sets with no opening act. That will change when the legendary Jersey jangle-pop combo returns for its fourth visit on Friday, Nov. 18. Except that the openers will be ... the Feelies. Sort of.
Rutgers wrestling returns to roots at ‘The Barn’ as Scott Goodale nears milestone
With its scarlet and black orbs hovering over the mats, the new state-of-the-art Rutgers wrestling room looks so futuristic it might as well be out of a sci-fi movie. While Spaceship Rutgers may be the current home of Scott Goodale’s program, it wasn’t always that way, and for one night, the team will move out of the confines of Jersey Mike’s Arena and compete at the College Avenue Gymnasium, where, famously, paint chips fell from the ceiling during the team’s final home match.
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
School bus carrying students careens off Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point
News 12's Diane Caruso was on the scene of the accident, which happened southbound near mile marker 29.9.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Once hailed as a Shore thing, Fort Monmouth now an albatross around NJCU’s neck
It’s the first full week of fall classes in New Jersey City University’s branch campus at Fort Monmouth, a former Army base a couple miles from the beach at Long Branch. It’s September, so it still feels a little like summer as you drive past the historic parade ground and pull into a parking lot that’s practically vacant.
Shades of Autumn cruise to conclude; drum circle at Miller Branch, more in Hudson this weekend
This past month, NY Waterway began their “Shades of Autumn” cruise to celebrate the arrival of the fall season on Oct. 13. Now is your last chance to catch the boat and see the sights before the tour concludes on Sunday, Nov. 13. Shades of Autumn is a...
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
whshowl.org
Sports Feature – Samantha Grasser
Samantha Grasser (Sam) is a Varsity Golfer for WHS Varsity Golf this year the team averages about 5th to 6th place at tournaments. Sams State’s score was 88 both days she attended Jamestown. She was one of two girls that qualified for State this year. Her personal best score was around 84 this season. Sam’s average stroke was about 87.
Art Fair 14C: What’s there this weekend and what’s next for Jersey City’s biggest art gathering
It’s the largest visual art event in New Jersey that happens under one roof, and it takes place in Jersey City. Art Fair 14C is returning for its fourth edition this weekend at the Armory in Jersey City from Friday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 13. Artists from New...
