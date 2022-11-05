‘Beyond Disturbing’: Authorities Say 13-Year-Old Pulled Trigger, 15-Year-Old Drove Getaway Car in Music-Motivated Murder of 19-Year-Old

and I'm sure the 13-year-old would get off very easily when he turns 18 it was me I'd put him straight to the adult system when he turns old enough this kid has no remorse and he's only 13 years old that shows what kind of mentality he has already and I believe he will not hesitate to do it again. what a sick world we live in
Kids raising themselves ,no morals, no respect , none caring and no value for there lives as well as others , what do you expect ?
yep this is our new Young generation who spend most of their young life on a video game set playing violent games and thinking it's normal and it's easy for them to do the same
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
Two teenagers injured in shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha
Omaha Police officer placed on paid leave following alleged criminal mischief
Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say
LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
Teenage boys, 15 and 13, charged in connection with slaying of 19-year-old Omahan
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
OPD investigating early morning homicide
Lincoln Woman Crashes During High Speed Pursuit
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
Man was driving over 150 mph on I-29 before crash, Bluffs police say
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 106