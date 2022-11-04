Evening Briefing: New traffic projects coming across Ohio, young voters expected to play key role in midterms, and football coach in need of kidney transplant

Read full article on original website
Republican Henry McMaster wins reelection for governor in South Carolina
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Henry McMaster wins reelection for governor in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump's movement was put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president's allies have taken control of the Republican Party. Democrat Katie Hobbs took a lead over Republican Kari Lake in...
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three races among Pennsylvania's congressional delegation took shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decided Tuesday whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans. Pennsylvania's delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years...
Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
Colorado votes on decriminalizing 'magic mushrooms'
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience...
Wisconsin's Evers, in 2nd term bid, says democracy at stake
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race. Evers faced Tim Michels,...
Game time: California to decide dual sports betting measures
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gaming industry and Native American tribes bet big on dueling propositions to legalize sports gambling in California, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the most expensive ballot question campaigns in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. The two initiatives would either allow...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Justice plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day. The list includes two Wisconsin cities: Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections to protect the right...
Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
Greyhound location change causes some confusion for riders
CINCINNATI — More than 100 million rides are provided every year by Ohio transit systems, according to data from the state department of transportation. Those services not only get people around cities, but across the country. Now a bus station people rely on is moving from the city to...
Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy...
Life Learning Center applauds inmate focused workforce programs
COVINGTON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced an initiative to offer inmates a second chance by having jobs available when they are released. Welcome news to the director of Life Learning Center in Covington. Director of development, Laura Berkemeier said, “It’s not just a job. It’s a career and...
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability...
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Democrat Maura Healey wins race for Massachusetts governor
Democrat Maura Healey is the projected winner in the race for Massachusetts governor. Healey and her running mate, Kim Driscoll, defeated Republicans Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen. Healey will be the first openly gay woman to serve as governor in the country. She is also the first woman to be...
