Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.

9 HOURS AGO