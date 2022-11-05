ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Why Devils’ Nico Hischier ‘couldn’t believe’ his game-winning goal vs. Flames went in

Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Melfi: Turnout is Strong in Hunterdon County

“Two hours in and ALL Mercer county voting machines are down,” griped a source. “Little glitches but nothing spectacular,” said Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi. Hunterdon, of course, is a Republican stronghold. What about the word from a battleground town like Hawthrone?. Also high, a source told InsiderNJ.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Morris County

Voters in Morris County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River

A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
