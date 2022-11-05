Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
Why Devils’ Nico Hischier ‘couldn’t believe’ his game-winning goal vs. Flames went in
Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Devils’ Alexander Holtz still gunning for regular lineup spot: ‘I want to get back in’
As his Devils teammates draped themselves in hockey pads and red and black sweaters before their 3-2 win vs. Calgary on Tuesday, Alexander Holtz sat in the locker room wearing a completely different uniform: a designer black suit and tie. Holtz still chats with his peers on game days, but...
The legendary Feelies -- and the Willies -- head to White Eagle Hall | Testa
For their first three shows at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall, the Feelies played multiple sets with no opening act. That will change when the legendary Jersey jangle-pop combo returns for its fourth visit on Friday, Nov. 18. Except that the openers will be ... the Feelies. Sort of.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
insidernj.com
Melfi: Turnout is Strong in Hunterdon County
“Two hours in and ALL Mercer county voting machines are down,” griped a source. “Little glitches but nothing spectacular,” said Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi. Hunterdon, of course, is a Republican stronghold. What about the word from a battleground town like Hawthrone?. Also high, a source told InsiderNJ.
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
N.J. election results 2022: Morris County
Voters in Morris County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River
A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
wrnjradio.com
‘Drifting’ leads to charges for Passaic County man in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Passaic County man is facing charges after he was allegedly observed by police “drifting” and causing damage in a Hackettstown parking lot, police said. On November 5, at around 5:19 p.m., a police officer observed a Chevy Astro van “drifting” in...
Grover Middle School Mourns Loss Of Eighth-Grade Student Alex Wolohan
A Mercer County school district is mourning the loss of eighth-grade student Alex Wolohan. Grover Middle School student Alex Wolohan died on Friday, Nov. 4, the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District said in a release. “The district and the community extends our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” Superintendent...
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0