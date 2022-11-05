ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ketk.com

Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time.
