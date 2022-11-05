ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

By Travis Schlepp, Luis Zuniga, Russell Falcon, Cameron Kiszla, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Calif. ( KTLA /NEXSTAR) — Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, according to Associated Press and other outlets. As originally reported by TMZ , Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

His manager confirmed his death to KTLA, saying that no comment was immediately available but adding that a statement would be released shortly by the singer’s family.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” manager Taylor Helgeson said.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found by his house sitter unresponsive in his tub. The house sitter was told to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, at which point he was declared deceased.

No additional information was made available, but the Sheriff’s Department added that the death was under investigation by the LASD Homicide Bureau. The involvement of homicide detectives does not necessarily mean that foul play is suspected, however.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

Carter is perhaps most well known for his sophomore album “ Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) ,” which was released in 2000 and has been certified triple-platinum. The album included the title track as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song called “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He opened world tours for both the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Carter notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E! . Carter’s final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick Carter, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship . The two brothers appeared together in E!’s “House of Carters” in 2006. The show featured several Carter family members as they worked to smooth out their relationships.

In 2019, Carter revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN .

In September, he entered rehab for the fifth time so he could regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the Los Angeles Times .

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren tweeted Saturday afternoon as news broke.

Carter’s final tweet , sent Nov. 3, reads: “Yo Kanye let’s talk…. man to man,” in reference to rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, who recently made several antisemitic comments .

Meanwhile, fellow musical acts sent their love, including fellow teen idols New Kids on the Block , who tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Carter’s former “Lizzie McGuire” co-star and former girlfriend Hilary Duff said Saturday, “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” Carter’s publicist said in a statement to KTLA.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

