tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
411mania.com
Ari Daivari On How He Got Into Producing, His Job As a Producer In AEW
Ari Daivari has been a producer for both WWE and now AEW in addition to his on-screen work, and he recently discussed getting into that role. Daivari appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about how his brother Shawn got him interested in the psychology of wrestling before he even got into the business, and how that led into producing in WWE and AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Logan Paul Already Rehabbing Injuries, Stephanie McMahon Hypes Women’s History at Crown Jewel, WWE Selling Ugly Holiday Sweaters
– In a post on his Instagram Story, Logan Paul shared footage of himself exercising his legs, noting that he’ll return to WWE “in no time.” This past weekend, Paul revealed that he suffered multiple injuries in his match with Roman Reigns, including “torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL.”
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
