Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
Wired for the Sweet Corn Festival
MENDOTA – When we think of the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival, we think of corn dogs, carnival rides, live music, beer gardens, and the queen pageant. What we don’t think about is the annual set-up, the behind-the-scenes hard work that has to be put into the festival every second weekend of August to make the event fun, safe, and enjoyable for all visitors.
This Huge New Davenport Development Has Opened Its First Businesses
The construction started in the spring, and quickly, the new development featuring businesses and apartments started to take shape. Now, there are people living there and businesses are open. But, as you can see below there is plenty more room for hopefully unique growth on the northeast side of town.
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
Schools Offer Veterans Day Programs
This week the Erie and Prophetstown School Districts will hold Veterans Day programs to honor local Veterans. Erie School Dist. Annex Gym – Thursday, November 10th at 1:00PM. Tampico Elementary School – Friday, November 11th at 9:00AM. Prophetstown Elementary School – Friday, November 11th at 9:00AM. PLT...
Princeton splitting Chamber and Tourism operations Thursday
Princeton's Tourism and Chamber of Commerce have coincided nicely before the pandemic. But, this Thursday, both will separate and do their own thing. According to a letter in August, Chamber President Dave Shouse said the city's people and its businesses are growing and searching for new opportunities. It, says Shouse, has become clear that Chamber and Tourism should separate allowing the time and resources needed for each to serve Chamber members.
Lee County Sheriff is Hoping to Stuff the Squad
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Lee County Wellness Committee to try and Stuff the Squad. Deputies will be in the south side parking lot of River Works Co-Working located on Galena Avenue across the street from the Dixon Family YMCA. They will be accepting canned...
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
$150K Powerball ticket sold in Cordova
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Cordova on Saturday, you may want to check the numbers. Somebody bought a ticket at the Express Lane on Route 84 North in Cordova and matched four out of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. While that wasn’t enough to win the mega-jackpot, it was good enough […]
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
Panthers Bowling Season Gets Rolling
On Tuesday the EP Panthers took to the lanes as the Panthers Boys bowling season got underway. The Panther didn’t start the season the why they hoped, falling to St. Bede 2,725 – 2,460 at Triple Play Bowling in Fulton. The Panther’s Shane Chandler had high game for...
Tampico Discusses Water/Sewer Rate Increases
Tampico appears to be headed for a fee increase for water utilities in 2023 after Mayor Kris Hill reported on a meeting with Matt Hansen from Willett and Hofman Associates engineering firm. During the Tuesday, November 1st board meeting Hill reported that in a meeting with Public Works Department personnel,...
Obituary- Ruth Mickley
RUTH MICKLEY, 97, of Prophetstown, IL, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Allure of Prophetstown. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Prophetstown United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joey Garcea officiating. The visitation will precede the service starting at 9:00 AM until the start of the funeral. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials have been established to Prophetstown United Methodist Church Women’s Circle and Winning Wheels.
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Illinois
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
Lower Property Taxes for Rock Island County
The proposed budget for 2023 includes a 9 per cent reduction, which works out to a savings of about 60 dollars for the owner of a 100,000 dollar home. Finance Director Ryan Berger says the 80 million dollar budget is also balanced. "That balancing was done through new revenues, smart...
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
