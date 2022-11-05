Read full article on original website
Nick Pope is Newcastle’s saviour in shootout win over Crystal Palace
A year and a day since his installation as Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe endured a nail-biting anniversary match culminating in a penalty shootout. Thanks to Nick Pope’s excellence it ended well. The England goalkeeper’s three saves – from Luka Milivojević, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei – atoned...
Former Akron soccer star DeAndre Yedlin makes US men's national team World Cup roster
The University of Akron will be represented on the United States Men’s National Team in the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT announced its roster in New York on ESPN on Wednesday and defender DeAndre Yedlin (Akron, 2011-12) was named to the prestigious squad. The US opens play at the World Cup in Qatar...
