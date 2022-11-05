ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Nick Pope is Newcastle’s saviour in shootout win over Crystal Palace

A year and a day since his installation as Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe endured a nail-biting anniversary match culminating in a penalty shootout. Thanks to Nick Pope’s excellence it ended well. The England goalkeeper’s three saves – from Luka Milivojević, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei – atoned...

