HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night. Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO